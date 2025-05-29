42 cases of animal smuggling at Singapore borders in 2024
During a routine luggage inspection at Changi Airport, 16 birds were found crammed into a duffel bag without food and water, leading to three of them dying.
SINGAPORE: Kittens, puppies and an Asian Arowana fish were among 42 animal smuggling cases detected in 2024, according to the National Parks Board (NParks) and the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).
In comparison, there were 35 such cases in 2023, said both agencies in a statement on Tuesday (May 27).
Eight cases of animal smuggling were also caught at the borders between January and April of this year
EXOTIC WILDLIFE SMUGGLING ON THE RISE
A routine luggage inspection at Singapore’s Changi Airport on Aug 27 last year found 16 live birds stuffed into pipes and crammed into a duffel bag without food and water. Three of the birds died.
While the bulk of the cases involved pet animals like birds, kittens, puppies and fish, 18 cases involved the illegal importation of live wildlife, an increase of 80 per cent from 2023, said both NParks and ICA.
More than 240 animals were also seized from over 30 premises in Singapore in the last two years, according to the two agencies.
Ms Xie Ren Hui, director of wildlife trade at NParks, said the agency has detected more exotic wildlife cases, with the use of technology such as mobile X-ray scanning machines, together with partners like the ICA and Singapore Customs at the checkpoints.
"We also see … a number of (these exotic species) that are not approved pets to be kept at home. And the reason why such exotics are being kept as pets could be for novelty reasons," she added.
Ms Xie said that one of the reasons for an increase in demand for exotic wildlife as pets may include novelty, due to the small list of approved pets to be kept at home.
She added that authorities have also caught exotic wildlife or animals transiting through Singapore, noting one case where 58 endangered Indian star tortoises en route to Indonesia from India were seized here.
ILLEGAL TRANSIT OF WILDLIFE
Authorities have confiscated many large shipments of illegal wildlife transiting Singapore in the past few years.
In April 2019, Singapore authorities seized the largest-ever haul of pangolin scales when they were on the way from Nigeria to Vietnam. The case involved close to 13 tonnes of scales, worth more than S$52 million (US$40 million).
In October 2022, authorities seized 20 pieces of rhinoceros horns, in one of the largest such hauls in Singapore. They were en route from South Africa to Laos, with a wholesale value of more than S$1.2 million.
Another record was broken in July that year, when 8.8 tonnes of elephant ivory were intercepted similarly on their way to Vietnam.
The ivory, worth more than S$17 million, was estimated to have come from nearly 300 African elephants.
Efforts to clamp down on such illegal trade of endangered wildlife have ramped up in recent years.
The Endangered Species (Import and Export) (Amendment) Bill was changed in 2022 to strengthen enforcement against those who trade endangered species covered under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).
CITES is an international agreement that aims to ensure wildlife species are not threatened to extinction by trade.
Despite strict laws and enforcement, animal smuggling is still ongoing worldwide.
WHY DOES ANIMAL SMUGGLING THRIVE
Associate Professor Adrian Loo, deputy director at the National University of Singapore’s Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions, told CNA’s Singapore Tonight programme that animal smuggling continues to thrive due to demand.
He added that established transport infrastructure at transshipment ports also make it easier for smugglers to operate, and while authorities do their best to detect such activities, some slip through.
When asked about regions that are especially vulnerable now, Assoc Prof Loo said that just as there are smugglers flowing into Singapore and within Southeast Asia, there are many others headed in the opposite direction.
He cited cases of songbirds from Southeast Asia being smuggled into Europe.
He said that social media and online marketplaces have amplified the demand for such wildlife and generated interest for new entrants into the illegal trade of these animals.
He noted the ease of buying smuggled animals on social media platforms meant that consumers may or may not be aware of the legality of such pets.
“(It) becomes quite easy for them to … buy it without even a single thought. And it looks so interesting, a sugar glider or hedgehog,” said Assoc Prof Loo, pointing out that education is important to help reduce illegal demand for exotic pets.
“I think people lack the awareness that if you are buying things from the wild, you are creating a demand for them to be poached from the wild. And then they'll be extinct.”
EDUCATING YOUTHS TO TACKLE THE ISSUE
Assoc Prof Loo said battling transnational crimes such as illegal wildlife trading also requires countries to work together.
He added that it is also important to educate youths about the illegal trade. He noted that the CITES Global Youth Network (CGYN) platform, which allows youths to study and learn about the challenges facing the wildlife trade, is a step in the right direction.
Singapore is hosting the inaugural five-day (CGYN) Summit, a forum for more than 70 youths from 53 countries, to combat illegal wildlife trade.
Minister of State for National Development Alvin Tan also emphasised the importance of international collaboration during the opening ceremony of the CGYN Summit on Tuesday.
"We don't just work collaboratively within the Singapore government and our agencies, but we also work with our international partners, sharing findings that can help tackle poaching hot spots more effectively and curb illegal wildlife trade at source," said Mr Tan.
Ms Steffi Tan, co-founder of CGYN, said the network provides a chance for youths worldwide to share diverse perspectives of the illegal wildlife trade and learn from each other.
“Illegal wildlife trade is an international issue, it is not one country’s burden to bear alone. There is supply and there is also demand and everything else that needs to be tackled in between, like the transit countries,” she said.
She added that international cooperation is important to address the problem, and strong networks built by youths from various countries will strengthen joint efforts to tackle the global nature of wildlife smuggling.