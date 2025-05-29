42 cases of animal smuggling at Singapore borders in 2024

In October 2022, authorities seized 20 pieces of rhinoceros horns, in one of the largest such hauls in Singapore. They were en route from South Africa to Laos, with a wholesale value of more than S$1.2 million.

Another record was broken in July that year, when 8.8 tonnes of elephant ivory were intercepted similarly on their way to Vietnam.

The ivory, worth more than S$17 million, was estimated to have come from nearly 300 African elephants.

Efforts to clamp down on such illegal trade of endangered wildlife have ramped up in recent years.

The Endangered Species (Import and Export) (Amendment) Bill was changed in 2022 to strengthen enforcement against those who trade endangered species covered under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

CITES is an international agreement that aims to ensure wildlife species are not threatened to extinction by trade.

Despite strict laws and enforcement, animal smuggling is still ongoing worldwide.

WHY DOES ANIMAL SMUGGLING THRIVE

Associate Professor Adrian Loo, deputy director at the National University of Singapore’s Centre for Nature-based Climate Solutions, told CNA’s Singapore Tonight programme that animal smuggling continues to thrive due to demand.

He added that established transport infrastructure at transshipment ports also make it easier for smugglers to operate, and while authorities do their best to detect such activities, some slip through.

When asked about regions that are especially vulnerable now, Assoc Prof Loo said that just as there are smugglers flowing into Singapore and within Southeast Asia, there are many others headed in the opposite direction.

He cited cases of songbirds from Southeast Asia being smuggled into Europe.