33 people arrested at Geylang coffee shop during multi-agency anti-vice operation
Most of those arrested held Vietnamese passports and were holders of social visit passes or work permits, CNA observed.
SINGAPORE: Thirty-three people were arrested on Monday night (Oct 7) for their suspected involvement in vice activities and offences related to illegal employment.
The multi-agency anti-vice operation took place at a coffee shop at Geylang Lorong 29, with members of the media invited to observe the police in action.
When journalists arrived at 9.40pm, officers were questioning women in groups.
Some of the women, believed to be offering companionship services, said they were in Singapore to work. Others said they were only at the coffee shop to have drinks.
Officers searched their bags and seized their passports, work permit cards and mobile phones, CNA observed. Most of the women held Vietnamese passports, while a few had Chinese passports. They either had social visit passes or were work permit holders.
Other officers surrounded the perimeter of the coffee shop to maintain order and ensure that customers remained on the scene. A few of the women were seated at tables with men, and police officers were heard asking the men what their relationships with the women were.
The operation concluded past 11pm, with the police leading those who were arrested to a police bus.
In a media release on Wednesday, the police said the multi-agency effort involved officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Bedok Police Division, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority and Ministry of Manpower.
The suspects were aged between 21 and 54.
They were arrested for allegedly working without a valid work pass and for offences under the Women's Charter for managing a place of assignation.
This refers to any place where communication is established with any woman, either directly or through an intermediary, for any immoral purpose. The offence carries a jail term of up to five years, a fine of up to S$100,000, or both.
Repeat offenders can be fined up to S$150,000, jailed for up to seven years or both.
Those found guilty of working without a valid work pass can be fined up to S$20,000, jailed for up to two years, or both.
ILLEGAL LOTTERY
During Monday night's operation, the police also found three people, aged between 31 and 59, allegedly conducting unlawful lotteries.
Officers seized more than S$140 in cash and betting-related paraphernalia, the police said, adding that investigations against the three people are ongoing.
In addition, a 66-year-old holder of a liquor licence will be investigated for supplying alcohol outside the commercial licensed premises.
Under the Gambling Control Act 2022, anyone involved in conducting unlawful lotteries can be fined up to S$500,000 and jailed for up to seven years.
A licensee of a liquor licence who supplies liquor outside the specified premises can be fined up to S$10,000.
“The police will continue to work with other government agencies to clamp down on unlawful activities in the area. Offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law,” said Superintendent Lim Hao Jun, head of the specialised crime branch of CID.