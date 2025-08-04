Arts tenants at Tanjong Pagar Distripark face uncertain future as lease nears expiry

BUSTLING ARTS HUB

Since last year, indie gallery INSTINC has observed a growing number of arts groups joining the cluster at Tanjong Pagar Distripark.

It has also recorded a 10-fold increase in visitors compared to its previous location at Clarke Quay.

“I think the move here was also mainly because of the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) and also the rest of the art galleries,” said Ms Yeo Shih Yun, artist and founder of INSTINC, referring to the museum’s move there in 2022.

“We have a lot of good responses from the artists, both locally and overseas. So we have hosted 20 exhibitions, and we have welcomed 11 artists in residence from all over the world, including Brazil, Poland, Switzerland, Indonesia, France, Japan and India.”

Footfall at the SAM has risen by a fifth since its move to Tanjong Pagar Distripark three years ago.

The museum has collaborated with the National Arts Council to utilise the space during major events such as the Singapore Art Week. It also holds exhibitions by both local and foreign artists.

“We're happy to see this entire space transformed into a much wider arts district … not just with artists of all disciplines,” said SAM's chief operating officer Michelle Goh.

“With that, people will also come, our public will also come, because they will then see a larger diversity of art forms, larger diversity of presentations that we, ourselves, are also excited to witness.”

She said the distripark allows artists to showcase their works beyond the constraints of traditional gallery settings.

“Singapore Art Museum loves bringing art to unexpected places and spaces, and also helping artists realise large-scale installations and projects which are multimedia in nature,” she added.

“So to us, (Tanjong Pagar Distripark), in terms of its warehouse space, is ideal in terms of realising such projects.”

Performing arts groups are also gaining ground at the site.

Tamil theatre company AGAM Theatre Lab has reported a 50 per cent increase in revenue since moving in this April.

Being part of the cluster has also enabled it to collaborate with neighbouring galleries.

Its founder Subramanian Ganesh said the experience has been positive, noting that new audiences initially drawn to visual arts has started attending theatre performances, leading to sold-out shows.

“We have done like three productions so far since we came here, and all the runs have sold out. So it's great,” added the theatre practitioner.

“I think it's creating a new opportunity for cross collaboration (and) new audiences.”

On the distripark being an ideal location for the arts community, he noted that finding space in the Central Business District (CBD) is challenging due to high costs, while industrial areas are not ideal as they are less accessible to the public.