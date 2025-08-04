Arts tenants at Tanjong Pagar Distripark face uncertain future as lease nears expiry
The number of arts groups at the warehouse space, where the Singapore Art Museum is located, has more than quadrupled since 2021.
SINGAPORE: A vibrant arts cluster at Tanjong Pagar Distripark may soon need to relocate, as the building's lease expiry date draws close amid plans for the area's redevelopment.
This comes even as the number of arts groups at the warehouse space has more than quadrupled from four in 2021 to 18 this year. Footfall has also jumped 20 per cent since 2022.
Artists say the building’s high ceilings and expansive spaces give them greater freedom to be imaginative in both the creation and presentation of their works.
CNA understands that the current lease for Tanjong Pagar Distripark will expire in 2027, and landlord Mapletree is in discussions with the authorities to explore a possible extension.
Meanwhile, housing plans for the surrounding area are progressing as part of the Greater Southern Waterfront development.
Mapletree said it will continue exploring ways to enhance the spaces and offerings at the distripark, with the aim of strengthening its role as a vibrant hub for arts and culture.
BUSTLING ARTS HUB
Since last year, indie gallery INSTINC has observed a growing number of arts groups joining the cluster at Tanjong Pagar Distripark.
It has also recorded a 10-fold increase in visitors compared to its previous location at Clarke Quay.
“I think the move here was also mainly because of the Singapore Art Museum (SAM) and also the rest of the art galleries,” said Ms Yeo Shih Yun, artist and founder of INSTINC, referring to the museum’s move there in 2022.
“We have a lot of good responses from the artists, both locally and overseas. So we have hosted 20 exhibitions, and we have welcomed 11 artists in residence from all over the world, including Brazil, Poland, Switzerland, Indonesia, France, Japan and India.”
Footfall at the SAM has risen by a fifth since its move to Tanjong Pagar Distripark three years ago.
The museum has collaborated with the National Arts Council to utilise the space during major events such as the Singapore Art Week. It also holds exhibitions by both local and foreign artists.
“We're happy to see this entire space transformed into a much wider arts district … not just with artists of all disciplines,” said SAM's chief operating officer Michelle Goh.
“With that, people will also come, our public will also come, because they will then see a larger diversity of art forms, larger diversity of presentations that we, ourselves, are also excited to witness.”
She said the distripark allows artists to showcase their works beyond the constraints of traditional gallery settings.
“Singapore Art Museum loves bringing art to unexpected places and spaces, and also helping artists realise large-scale installations and projects which are multimedia in nature,” she added.
“So to us, (Tanjong Pagar Distripark), in terms of its warehouse space, is ideal in terms of realising such projects.”
Performing arts groups are also gaining ground at the site.
Tamil theatre company AGAM Theatre Lab has reported a 50 per cent increase in revenue since moving in this April.
Being part of the cluster has also enabled it to collaborate with neighbouring galleries.
Its founder Subramanian Ganesh said the experience has been positive, noting that new audiences initially drawn to visual arts has started attending theatre performances, leading to sold-out shows.
“We have done like three productions so far since we came here, and all the runs have sold out. So it's great,” added the theatre practitioner.
“I think it's creating a new opportunity for cross collaboration (and) new audiences.”
On the distripark being an ideal location for the arts community, he noted that finding space in the Central Business District (CBD) is challenging due to high costs, while industrial areas are not ideal as they are less accessible to the public.
GOOD ACCESSIBILITY
Ms Ida Ng, CEO of art logistics firm Art Move at Helu-trans Group, said more people have been coming to visit its dedicated gallery space. It has more than doubled its showcases since 2022 due to rising demand.
“This place has become like a very chill place for the youngsters, so we can see there’s a transformation, and it’s definitely attracting a crowd that we have never expected,” she added.
Ms Ng said no other places can truly replace Tanjong Pagar Distripark, highlighting its prime location and close proximity to the CBD.
“I would like to hope for this extension of the lease itself, because it's still a big question mark for all of us right now,” she said.
“We have a very, very big space. If I have to relocate somewhere else, I'm afraid that I will not be able to find somewhere so convenient and with such good accessibility.”