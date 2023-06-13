ATMs that dispense lessons instead of money among financial literacy initiatives for children by banks

Children also get worksheets and activity booklets, which explore topics like compound interest, tips on how to save, distinguishing between needs and wants, and making ethical purchases.

The showcase is currently meant for primary school-aged children, but some parents hope to instill these habits at an even earlier age.

Ms Kristen Yee, who works in finance and has a 10-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son, told CNA she feels that even starting these lessons at the primary school level is “a little bit late”.

"Actually, we can start with simple concepts when they are younger. It helps them to build up the habit,” she said.

“If we want to start engaging children from young, we do need to tailor the content to the different age groups. So we may need to make it a little bit more bite-sized for the younger kids.”

MAKING CHOICES WITH MONEY

Another bank, UOB, is working with social service agencies to help children from lower-income households.