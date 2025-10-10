Attorney-General Lucien Wong reappointed for three more years

SINGAPORE: Mr Lucien Wong has been re-appointed as attorney-general for another three-year term from Jan 14, 2026, to Jan 13, 2029, the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) announced on Friday (Oct 10)

Mr Wong has served in this role since 2017. He was re-appointed for two additional three-year terms in 2020 and 2023.

In another senior management appointment, Mr Lionel Yee has been reappointed as deputy attorney-general for a further term of three years, also from Jan 14, 2026, to Jan 13, 2029.

Mr Yee was first appointed in 2017 and then re-appointed for two further three-year terms in 2020 and 2023.

In Singapore, the attorney-general is appointed by the president on the advice of the prime minister, in accordance with Article 35 of the Constitution.



The attorney-general serves as the public prosecutor and has the authority to initiate, conduct or discontinue any legal proceedings for any offence. He or she is also the adviser to the government on all legal matters.