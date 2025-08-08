Audi service centre explosion: Car company to plead guilty to dangerous use of lift

SINGAPORE: A representative for Premium Automobiles is set to plead guilty on behalf of the company to a charge of using a lift in a dangerous way, resulting in an explosion.

The blast, which took place at the Audi service centre in Ubi in March 2023, led to the evacuation of 100 people and one person being taken to hospital.

The guilty plea date for Sep 10 was fixed after a further mention of the case on Friday (Aug 8).

Premium Automobiles faces one charge under the Building Maintenance and Strata Management (Lift, Escalator and Building Maintenance) Regulations.

It was the lessee and occupier of the premises at 55 Ubi Road 1 on Mar 7, 2023 and owner of a hydraulic lift and machine room, an enclosure used for operating the lift.

The company is accused of using the lift in a dangerous manner and failing to immediately stop its operation. It had allegedly operated the lift motor near a waste oil tank that the company had installed within the same machine room.

As a result, an explosion occurred in the room, the charge read.

According to past reports, when the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene, it noticed that a section of the exterior wall on the side of the building had collapsed.

SCDF later said its preliminary investigation indicated that a fire, which occurred in the motor room on the ground floor, had burnt itself out before firefighters arrived.

The penalty for an owner of a lift who operates it in a dangerous way is a jail term of up to 12 months, a fine of up to S$20,000 (US$15,580), or both. As the accused in this case is a company, only the fine applies.