Government recovering S$86.2 million in overpayments for COVID-19 grants

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Finance and Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) are recovering S$86.2 million (US$65 million) in overpayments for three COVID-19 grants, the authorities said on Wednesday (Jul 19).

The Auditor-General's Office (AGO) report, released on Wednesday, looked at the key COVID-19 grant schemes – the Jobs Support Scheme (JSS), the Rental Cash Grant (RCG), and the Rental Support Scheme (RSS).

Although the AGO audit report found that the schemes were well-designed with the necessary controls in places, it identified several lapses in operational processes and areas for improvement.

"On lapses in operational processes, MOF and IRAS have taken steps to investigate and recover the overpayments," said the agencies.

MOF and IRAS have recovered about 99.7 per cent of overpayments and are working with the entities to recover the rest, they said.

The amount to be recovered – S$86.2 million – is less than 0.5 per cent of the total payouts for the three schemes.

"Singapore was dealing with a major disruption during the pandemic. The government had to mount an unprecedented response in terms of size, scope and speed to support our businesses and workers," said MOF and IRAS.

"Public agencies operated under tight timelines and had to manage overlapping waves of policy planning, implementation and review."

Besides the three COVID-19 schemes, the AGO report also flagged issues with the SingapoRediscover Vouchers scheme, including that they were disbursed to ineligible people. This scheme was introduced in 2020 and was managed by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).