Singaporean woman killed in Spain: Spanish police ask court to deport suspect to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Spain’s immigration police have requested that a Singaporean man suspected of killing a compatriot in the country be deported to Singapore, local media reported on Friday (May 2).

Mitchell Ong is suspected of killing Audrey Fong while she was on holiday in Spain. Her body was found with more than 30 stab wounds in April 2024.

The Comisaría General de Extranjería y Fronteras, which is part of the Spanish National Police, requested that Ong be deported from the country as he was there illegally, Spanish media outlet La Verdad reported.

It also asked that he be barred from re-entering the country for 10 years.

The private prosecution representing Ms Fang’s family has agreed with this deportation request, reported Spanish news site La Opinion de Murcia.

In Spain, victims can hire lawyers to act as private prosecutors and they can bring evidence, request statements or call for charges, among other things. They are separate from the public prosecution.

Ong is currently remanded in Sangonera prison in Murcia, reported La Opinion de Murcia.

Defence lawyer Maria Jesus Ruiz de Castaneda opposed the deportation request and asked that it be suspended immediately, reported La Opinion de Murcia.

Ong is involved in active criminal proceedings in Spain, where he must be judged with all due legal guarantees, argued the lawyer, stating that the extradition would represent an unacceptable evasion of the Spanish judicial process.

She also said Ong's expulsion went against the European Convention on Human Rights.