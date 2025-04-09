Singaporean woman killed in Spain: Court orders DNA found on her clothes to be compared with suspect's
Mitchell Ong is suspected of killing Singaporean woman Audrey Fang while she was on holiday in Spain.
A judge has ordered the DNA of a man suspected of killing a Singaporean woman in Spain to be compared with two DNA samples that were found on her clothes, a local news outlet reported on Wednesday (Apr 9).
Audrey Fang's body was found in April 2024 with more than 30 stab wounds. A Singaporean man, Mitchell Ong, is suspected of killing her. He was arrested shortly after her body was found.
It was reported last month that the DNA of two men were found on Ms Fang's underwear.
Spanish news outlet La Verdad reported on Wednesday that a judge has ordered Ong's genetic profile to be compared with the samples found.
A forensic report showed "no traces of semen were detected" in any of the samples, and that the DNA found was in a "low quantity".
The test was requested by defence lawyer María Jesús Ruiz de Castañeda, who recently took on Ong as a client.
She said the suspect admits to having taken Ms Fang to the remote area of Abanilla, but denies killing her.
The lawyer also asked for a new study on the telephone service providers operating in the area where the killing occurred.
Mr Manuel Martinez, the lawyer representing Ms Fang’s family, opposed the request for new investigations to be launched.
The judge rejected the call for a new study on telephone service providers, calling it "repetitive".
An analysis was already conducted at the start of the investigation and the judge said the new time frame and new individuals referenced by the defence were not supported by any "indicative evidence".
Ong has yet to make a statement since his arrest.
WHAT HAPPENED
Ms Fang had been travelling alone in Spain when her body was found near a parking area for lorries in the town of Abanilla on Apr 10, 2024.
A preliminary autopsy report found that knife wounds and head trauma were the cause of her death, it was reported.
Ong was arrested six days after Ms Fang’s body was found. He has been the sole suspect in her murder.
Closed-circuit television cameras at the hotel where he was staying captured him leaving on Apr 9, 2024, dressed in a hoodie and black pants.
Prosecutors previously said Ong drove Ms Fang to a parking lot near a restaurant in Abanilla, where he allegedly killed her.
He then returned to his hotel in the early hours of Apr 10, dressed in jeans and a blue sweater.
Spanish police have proven that both Ms Fang's and Ong's mobile phones were together in Abanilla on the day she died, local newspaper Levante El Mercantil Valenciano previously reported.
According to the judge overseeing the case, it is inferred “without a doubt” that both Singaporeans were in the same area and in the same time slot on the day the crime was committed, based on data provided by mobile phone operators in Abanilla.