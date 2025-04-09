Singaporean woman killed in Spain: Court orders DNA found on her clothes to be compared with suspect's

A judge has ordered the DNA of a man suspected of killing a Singaporean woman in Spain to be compared with two DNA samples that were found on her clothes, a local news outlet reported on Wednesday (Apr 9).

Audrey Fang's body was found in April 2024 with more than 30 stab wounds. A Singaporean man, Mitchell Ong, is suspected of killing her. He was arrested shortly after her body was found.

It was reported last month that the DNA of two men were found on Ms Fang's underwear.

Spanish news outlet La Verdad reported on Wednesday that a judge has ordered Ong's genetic profile to be compared with the samples found.

A forensic report showed "no traces of semen were detected" in any of the samples, and that the DNA found was in a "low quantity".

The test was requested by defence lawyer María Jesús Ruiz de Castañeda, who recently took on Ong as a client.

She said the suspect admits to having taken Ms Fang to the remote area of Abanilla, but denies killing her.

The lawyer also asked for a new study on the telephone service providers operating in the area where the killing occurred.

Mr Manuel Martinez, the lawyer representing Ms Fang’s family, opposed the request for new investigations to be launched.

The judge rejected the call for a new study on telephone service providers, calling it "repetitive".

An analysis was already conducted at the start of the investigation and the judge said the new time frame and new individuals referenced by the defence were not supported by any "indicative evidence".

Ong has yet to make a statement since his arrest.