Celebrity-loved Singapore handbag brand Aupen issues layoff notices amid Target trademark lawsuit

SINGAPORE: Employees at Singapore fashion brand Aupen have been told they will be laid off, with the news coming as the label faces a trademark lawsuit from American retail giant Target.

"We can confirm that notice has been given to our staff, and we are grateful for their contributions," an Aupen spokesperson told CNA on Monday (Sep 8).

It is unclear whether the company has ceased operations. A source familiar with the matter told CNA they could not confirm the current status of Aupen's business or its headcount.

In December, Aupen founder Nicholas Tan told CNA Luxury that his team consisted of “more than 10 people” based in Singapore.

Target relaunched its line of intimates and sleepwear, called Auden, in July 2024.

The Aupen spokesperson said: "Target has recently registered the same trademarks in Singapore, and the Singapore trademark office has advised Aupen to back down because they will prioritise foreign investment."



CNA has sought comment from the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore (IPOS) and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), which oversee trademark registration in their respective countries, as well as from Target and the law firms representing both brands.

Aupen on Aug 26 posted Target's lawsuit letter on Instagram, which highlighted that Aupen and Auden have "nearly identical phonetic and visual similarities".