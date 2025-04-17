Logo
Singapore

22 people taken to hospitals after multi-vehicle accident on AYE
Singapore

22 people taken to hospitals after multi-vehicle accident on AYE

22 people taken to hospitals after multi-vehicle accident on AYE

Two Causeway Link buses were involved in an accident on the AYE on Apr 17, 2025. (Images: Facebook/Both Checkpoint/Xue Er, Derrick Yip)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

17 Apr 2025 07:35PM (Updated: 17 Apr 2025 07:46PM)
SINGAPORE: A total of 22 people were taken to hospitals after a multi-vehicle collision on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Thursday morning (Apr 17).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted at about 7.55am to the accident along the AYE towards Central Expressway before the Pan Island Expressway exit.

Nine people were taken by SCDF to the National University Hospital, while another 13 were taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

In a video posted in the Both Checkpoint Facebook group, a van, a lorry and two Causeway Link buses can be seen at the accident site. 

Multiple people were seated on the road, while motorcycles were parked along the side.

Another post in the Facebook group showed people walking around the accident site, with the windshield of a yellow Causeway Link bus shattered.

CNA has contacted the police and Causeway Link for more information.

Source: CNA/fh

