Baleen whale carcass found in Singapore waters; studies being conducted on it

SINGAPORE: The carcass of a baleen whale was found in Singapore waters off Tanjong Pagar.

The carcass was found on Sep 6, and the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum of the National University of Singapore (NUS) is conducting studies on it, the museum said in a media release on Tuesday (Sep 16).

It was alerted to the discovery of the carcass by the National Parks Board.

The whale's carcass was reported to have drifted towards the Marina Bay Cruise Centre on Sep 12, the museum said, adding that it monitored the situation closely as preparations were made to salvage the specimen.

To prevent it from being lost to the open sea, the museum's staff worked with Singapore Salvage Engineers to secure the carcass.

The carcass was identified as that of a rorqual whale of the Balaenoptera genus, which consists of filter-feeding baleen whale species.