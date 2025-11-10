Ballot papers, other documents used in GE2025 to be destroyed

SINGAPORE: Ballot papers and other documents used in this year's General Election will be destroyed on Nov 22, the Elections Department (ELD) said in a media release on Monday (Nov 10).

Under the Parliamentary Elections Act, ballot papers and other documents used in an election are sealed in depository boxes and kept in safe custody at the Supreme Court for a period of six months after the election's results are announced.

During this time, the boxes may only be reopened by a court order, which will only be issued if a court is satisfied that a vote was fraudulently cast and might affect the result of the election.

"This is to ensure secrecy of the vote," ELD said.

Polling Day for the General Election took place on May 3, 2025.

The documents, which are currently at the Supreme Court, will be transported to the Tuas South Incineration Plant for destruction.

"The Elections Department will reach out to candidates or their representatives to invite them to witness the proceedings," ELD said.

A total of 2,438,610 votes were cast in the 2025 General Election, accounting for 92.8 per cent of Singapore's registered electors. This number includes both local and overseas votes, and 42,945 rejected votes.

The People's Action Party won the election with 65.6 per cent of the vote, claiming 87 of the 97 seats in parliament. The Workers' Party took 15 per cent of the vote and won the remaining 10 seats.