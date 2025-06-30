Banana Leaf Apolo says supplier payment issue resolved, winding up application will be withdrawn

SINGAPORE: Indian restaurant Banana Leaf Apolo said on Monday (Jun 30) its poultry supplier had been paid, resolving the dispute that prompted the winding up court application against the eatery.

The chain said in a statement that it made payment to Toh Thye San Farm on Jun 27, which a CNA source has confirmed. The payment to the company, which is represented by Lighthouse Law, was made three days after a notice was published in the Government Gazette.

Banana Leaf Apolo CEO, C Sankaranathan, said that the application will be withdrawn at a court hearing on Jul 4, with no order as to costs.

"The issue between both parties has been resolved in full," Mr Sankaranathan added. "There are no ongoing disputes between the parties."

Established in 1974, Banana Leaf Apolo runs two restaurants in Little India and checks by CNA indicated both outlets were open as of last Friday. It is known for its fish head curry.

Last November, the Singapore Food Agency imposed a two-week suspension on its Race Course Road branch after the eatery chalked up 14 demerit points in 12 months.