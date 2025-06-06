Barge grounded off Tanjong Beach in Sentosa; no reports of injuries or pollution

SINGAPORE: A container barge, Marco Polo 802, has grounded off Tanjong Beach in Sentosa on Friday (Jun 6) morning, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).
There are no reports of damage, injuries or pollution, said MPA, adding that navigational safety is not impacted.
In a Facebook post on Friday, Sentosa said that there are no sightings of oil spillage.
MPA said it has activated tugboats to tow the barge, which remains stable, out to sea.
In the meantime, the beach remains open to the public.
"MPA and Sentosa Development Corporation are working with the relevant agencies to ensure minimal disruption," said MPA, adding that it is investigating the incident.