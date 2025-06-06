Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Barge grounded off Tanjong Beach in Sentosa; no reports of injuries or pollution
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Singapore

Barge grounded off Tanjong Beach in Sentosa; no reports of injuries or pollution

Barge grounded off Tanjong Beach in Sentosa; no reports of injuries or pollution

The barge, Marco Polo 802, grounded off Tanjong Beach at Sentosa on Jun 6, 2025. (Photo: Facebook/Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore - MPA)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Daphne Yow
Daphne Yow
06 Jun 2025 10:15AM (Updated: 06 Jun 2025 10:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A container barge, Marco Polo 802, has grounded off Tanjong Beach in Sentosa on Friday (Jun 6) morning, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

There are no reports of damage, injuries or pollution, said MPA, adding that navigational safety is not impacted.

In a Facebook post on Friday, Sentosa said that there are no sightings of oil spillage.

The barge, Marco Polo 802, grounded off Tanjong Beach at Sentosa on Jun 6, 2025. (Photo: CNA reader)

MPA said it has activated tugboats to tow the barge, which remains stable, out to sea.

In the meantime, the beach remains open to the public.

"MPA and Sentosa Development Corporation are working with the relevant agencies to ensure minimal disruption," said MPA, adding that it is investigating the incident.

Source: CNA/dy

Related Topics

Maritime Port Authority
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement