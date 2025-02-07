Ang Mo Kio cat abductions: Man gets jail for throwing cats down HDB blocks, killing them

SINGAPORE: A man who abused five cats in Ang Mo Kio, killing two of them by throwing them off public housing blocks, has been sentenced to 14 months' jail.

Barrie Lin Pengli, 32, was also banned from owning any animal for a year after his release from prison.

He previously pleaded guilty to three charges of animal cruelty against the community cats, with another two charges taken into consideration.

The prosecution had sought 24 months' jail for Lin, calling his actions one of Singapore's worst cases of animal cruelty.

The defence had asked for not more than nine to 10 months' jail. This was primarily on the basis of Lin's major depressive disorder, which was found to have contributed to his offences.

"These were abhorrent acts that caused public disquiet," Deputy Principal District Judge Kessler Soh said in sentencing on Friday (Feb 7).

The judge recognised that Lin suffered from a mental condition at the time, but said that his "horrific" actions deserved punishment nonetheless.

One of Lin's offences was also committed while he was already receiving psychological treatment, and out on bail while being investigated. Judge Soh said this warranted a higher sentence for that offence.

However, based on the sentences in past similar cases, the jail term sought by the prosecution appeared to be "somewhat excessive", said the judge.

Judge Soh also considered that Lin had not reoffended since December 2021, and that his rehabilitative prospects were "good".

The prosecution asked for time to consider whether it would be appealing against the sentence, and is expected to update the court on Feb 11.

THE CASE

The court previously heard that between 2019 and 2020, Lin abused cats to handle his emotional distress.

When he felt frustrated or troubled, he would walk around Housing and Development Board (HDB) estates in Ang Mo Kio, where he knew there were more community cats and "options to harm the cats" when he was feeling angry.

He initially kicked the cats. This escalated to trapping one to three cats at a time in small waterproof bags that he placed in his car. Little to no air could enter the bags when they were sealed.

Around 3.30am on Apr 21, 2020, Lin killed one black and white cat by dropping it from the 12th floor of Block 572, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

He was caught on police camera footage holding the cat by the scruff of its neck and taking a lift.

Two days later, NParks received a list of missing cats compiled by the Cat Welfare Society, based on reports by community cat feeders.

The feeders had noticed more community cats going missing from HDB estates in Ang Mo Kio.

On May 15, 2020, also around 3.30am, Lin found a dark-coloured cat at the void deck of Block 645, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6 and threw it off the eighth floor.

When he went to the ground floor to check on the cat, he found that it was still alive. He stomped hard on its neck, killing it.

Police cameras captured him disposing of the carcass. The cat was retrieved and found to have died of a blunt-force external traumatic incident.

The police also received an eyewitness report that day that a person had thrown a cat down from the same block, killing it.

Investigations led to Lin's identification and he was arrested by police on the same day.

He was released on bail and received psychological treatment between December 2020 and June 2021. His depression symptoms improved and he got a full-time job.

However, on Dec 26, 2021, after sending some friends home from a gathering at his place, he went back to Block 645, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 6.

Wanting to "test if he could control his urges to hurt cats", he walked around the estate at about 5.15am.

He caught a cat and slammed it against a wall twice before losing his grip on the cat, which fled. An eyewitness reported the incident to NParks.

Community cat feeders found the cat on Dec 28, 2021 and took it to a vet. It was diagnosed with a fractured limb and tooth and a cut on its lip.

The cat was hospitalised for 14 days and received surgery. It is expected to suffer osteoarthritis at its elbow in the long term.

At previous hearings, Lin's lawyer said the offences took place during a "tumultuous period in his life" when he was facing stressors like unemployment, family conflict and financial pressures.

Mr Azri Imran Tan also argued that Lin's admissions about the abuse went further than "ordinary cooperation" with the authorities, and that he was genuinely remorseful.

The lawyer argued that the sentence sought by the prosecution would be "crushing" for Lin, a first-time-offender, and not in accordance with his past record and future prospects.

The maximum punishment for causing unnecessary pain and suffering to an animal is 18 months in jail, a S$15,000 fine, or both.

In a statement released after the sentencing, the National Parks Board (NParks) said it received an average of 1,200 allegations of animal cruelty each year from 2019 to 2024.

"We had investigated each of the cases thoroughly and found that over this period, no more than 6 per cent of the cases per year were substantiated as acts of animal cruelty and abuse," said Ms Jessica Kwok, NParks group director for enforcement and investigation.

Egregious cases were prosecuted in court, while other offenders received warning letters or composition fines.

NParks has started a review of the Animals and Birds Act, which will include making sure its penalty framework stays robust and can deter and punish animal cruelty effectively.

Members of the public can report suspected cases of animal cruelty to NParks online or by calling 1800-476-1600.