IN FOCUS: How the Miss Universe 'dumb head' drama could reshape beauty pageants
This year's controversy exposed outdated attitudes towards women – but also gave contestants and organisers a chance to show what pageantry really stands for today.
SINGAPORE: The most recent Miss Universe pageant began in controversy – which, for some, provided a silver lining.
Earlier in November, a livestream of a sashing ceremony captured Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil calling Miss Universe Mexico, Fatima Bosch, a “dumb head” for not posting promotional content about this year’s host country.
He later insisted he’d said “damage” and not "dumb head”. By then, clips of the heated exchange had already gone viral.
Online, outrage followed swiftly. But so did optimism.
While many slammed Mr Itsaragrisil for being sexist, others applauded Ms Bosch and the contestants who walked out in solidarity.
Addressing media queries outside the room, Ms Bosch said: “It doesn’t matter if you have a big dream or a crown. If it takes away your dignity, you need to go."
Her assertive yet measured comments – a sharp contrast to Mr Itsaragrisil’s tone – didn’t go unnoticed by viewers around the world.
In Singapore, 28-year-old pageant enthusiast Shannon Lee saw the entire fiasco as “actually a good thing”.
Mr Itsaragrisil’s remarks kickstarted a necessary conversation, she believes, about the modern role of beauty pageants in helping women find their voice.
By reacting like they did, Ms Bosch and her fellow contestants inadvertently showed the public “exactly what pageantry stands for”, said Ms Lee, a PhD student and the winner of Miss Singapore Lumiere International World 2025.
It's an ethos often summarised in a single word: Empowerment. Yet this isn’t always evident or believable.
"ANACHRONISTIC" AND "TOKENISTIC"?
Here, the common refrain around empowerment is to do with a woman's agency, as Miss Universe Singapore’s national director Elaine Daly put it.
“Every contestant chooses to step onto that stage with a story and a purpose. We don’t place people ‘on display’," she said. “When you step onto that stage, you’re not just introducing yourself. You’re introducing your cause to an entire country and sometimes the world.”
But this idea can ring hollow to the average observer, given the industry's known history of mistreating and hypersexualising women.
In Mr Itsaragrisil's case, he was supposedly restricted from participating in Miss Universe events, but still appeared in the lead-up to the crowning, even posing for pictures with the pageant organisation's president.
And earlier this year, Miss England Milla Magee walked out of the Miss World competition, saying she felt exploited. She reportedly claimed that she and other contestants felt they had been used as entertainment for investors.
Attempts to extend beauty standards beyond the conventional have also rarely been transformative.
While more women from diverse backgrounds now qualify for pageants, the physical ideals they’re judged against appear largely unchanged.
That is why pageants may continue to be seen as “anachronistic" despite their best efforts, said Dr Gene Segarra Navera, a senior lecturer at the National University of Singapore who has researched pageantry and the beauty industry.
Last year, Miss Universe Singapore opened its competition to women aged 18 and above – regardless of age, marital or motherhood status, and including transgender women – in a move reflecting international standards.
But such initiatives can feel “tokenistic”, said Dr Navera, “especially if the same exclusivist and limiting standards of beauty are applied to both cisgender and transgender women”.
He pointed to Miss Universe Singapore 2024 finalist Qatrisha Zairya – a transgender woman – whom he described as “stunning but still conforms to the dominant beauty standard of women”.
SKIN-DEEP ONLY?
Perhaps therein lies the deeper issue with pageant “empowerment”. It’s not just that certain ideals of physical beauty still take precedence, but that this beauty is tied to superficiality.
It’s a stubborn stereotype that continues to undermine pageantry, at least in Singapore.
Even Ms Vanessa Hoong, winner of Miss Singapore Global Universe 2025, used to believe contestants were airheads – until she joined the pageant. It was her first.
She pegged her misperception to limited exposure and support for pageants in Singapore, unlike other Southeast Asian countries like the Philippines.
“They’re crazy over pageants. They know that essentially these women are representing their country, their culture and what they’re advocating for,” the 27-year-old said.
In Singapore, pageant contestants are not revered or respected in the same way, echoed Ms Tanisha Tan.
The 26-year-old social media agency founder has competed in three pageants and was crowned Miss Singapore International 2025.
The lack of recognition, she added, can also translate into financial strain, especially for contestants in smaller or lesser-known pageants.
Many, including herself, end up paying out of pocket for extra preparation – photoshoots, runway lessons, makeup tutorials – just to put their best foot forward, even if they know it may not always pay off.
Dr Navera suggested that Singapore’s “lukewarm treatment” of pageantry may partly stem from a deep-seated national pragmatism and greater emphasis on values like discipline, diligence, hard work and meritocracy.
Beauty, by contrast, is seen as an unearned advantage.
“For women in other countries, though, pageants are a pathway to success,” noted Dr Navera, who has written a book on the Filipino fascination with beauty queens. He described pageants as a "cultural ritual" in the Philippines.
Compared with their regional counterparts, women in Singapore have "more options for career and personal growth”, the academic added.
“Why would a woman who has the resources to study in top universities here and abroad, and opportunities for career advancement through traditional routes, still consider joining pageants?”
A PERSONAL CHALLENGE
The answer, for many contestants CNA spoke to, is simple enough.
Pageantry lets them push their limits in various areas – be it confronting biases or being comfortable in their skin.
Not unlike Ms Hoong, Ms Lee once thought women in pageantry were “bimbos” and “attractive but unintelligent”.
But when she started her PhD in artificial intelligence on a full scholarship with the Singapore University of Technology and Design earlier this year, she wanted to simultaneously challenge herself to do something that was the “total opposite”.
In March, she signed up for her first pageant – despite wearing braces and standing at 1.55m, considerably shorter than the conventional ideal height – and ended up shattering preconceived notions about both pageantry and herself.
By her second pageant in October, she'd met a contestant pursuing pre-med in Columbia University, another opening her third restaurant in Singapore and someone else juggling a master’s and full-time job in a multinational corporation.
Among other things, pageantry also instilled in Ms Lee a greater sense of self-discipline and the need to show up and be present both physically and mentally, with no option to back out at the last minute due to cold feet.
"Let’s say you have a mental block and cannot (answer) the questions. When you fail, everybody can see; and if it’s televised, it’s very embarrassing. But because this moment means so much, you’d really prepare for it. You only have one chance.”
Such “rigour” is rarely seen by the general public but forms a core part of pageantry, said Dr Navera, who's also trained some Miss Universe Singapore and Philippine contestants.
“I always tell my trainees: When you say something, it should be an ideological commitment. It's something that you can defend, even if people do not agree with you. In other words, it's preparation for life.”
IN GOOD COMPANY
Pageantry has also taught contestants that competition and camaraderie don’t have to be at odds.
In fact, being around women who set high standards for themselves can be inspiring, especially if pageants are taken on with the right intentions.
“It’s important to have all the contestants together (in person). The energy bounces off one another when you (have) one goal at the same time. There’s a willingness to help one another, even though you are fighting for the same spot,” said Ms Hoong, a fashion and beauty livestreamer.
It's not to say that bringing together women of different background, upbringing, culture and opinion won't cause friction.
“But this exposure is only going to widen your horizon, which you don’t get from a social media algorithm unless you actively seek it," she added.
"So it's a lot about keeping yourself in check, and being able to see your flaws without letting it take a hit on your self-esteem. If you can't or you're not willing, it could be that at this point, you're not ready to grow yet."
Organisers also pointed to what pageantry can offer which social media prominence or even fame doesn’t: Structured training, community and mentorship all at once.
“Social media can amplify our voice. But when you join a pageant, it helps you refine and prepare that voice,” said Lumiere International’s general manager Tan Hui Lin.
Through pageantry, contestants gain “valuable life skills” such as public speaking, confidence and leadership, added ERM Singapore’s managing director Angela Tay.
“They also receive opportunities to connect with community organisations, business leaders and media platforms, opening doors that can lead to personal and professional growth.”
Going on to secure a crown, however, also comes with weight. At ERM, winners are reminded that it is “a symbol of responsibility and influence”, to be used for “impact, not vanity”, said Ms Tay.
HOW PAGEANTS CAN EVOLVE
Organisers told CNA they hope that modern pageantry can eventually be seen as a platform for holistic self-development. For many contestants, it already is.
Some of Lumiere International’s contestants are single mums or have experienced domestic abuse, said Ms Tan. She also knows many in the “Mrs” pageants who “don’t have confidence or are facing mental health issues” when they first approach the organisation.
Through competing, “they learn to nurture themselves, find their voice, advocate for what they want and explore their talents – whether it’s in their work, education or being involved in the community”.
For pageants to stay relevant, they must aim to “develop the person behind the message” being advocated, added Ms Kyla Tan, programme director at the Singapore Women’s Association, which organises Miss Singapore International.
The non-profit places heavy emphasis on compassion, intellect, composure and community engagement when assessing contestants. It’s willing to cut down on the number of finalists if few meet their criteria.
“The kind of sincerity we’re looking for, it’s not just a one-time thing where you can be in the competition for a couple of months then you just disappear after,” said Ms Kyla Tan.
For instance, this year's Miss Singapore International, Ms Tanisha Tan, continues to volunteer in schools, teaching children social etiquette and the importance of giving back – work which she highlights on social media.
She noted that perhaps people see “empowerment” as an “overused” word because most don’t witness what goes on “behind the scenes”.
"This is why I always post on my Instagram about how I'm looking for volunteers, or I'm going for this and that workshop. That's my take on how pageantry can be shown to people so they understand it's not just about looking pretty."
Dr Navera echoed the sentiment, saying pageants themselves could "better emphasise" women's stories, as well as their rights and welfare.
Not all agreed, however, that organisers should further lift the veil on the work done by pageant contestants.
Ms Hoong said it could come across as "propaganda", and that she wouldn't feel good turning her charity work into social media fodder just to silence critics.
"I feel as long as you know yourself, it doesn't matter what the public thinks."
A PERENNIAL "PARADOX"
Ms Hoong's inner conflict perhaps points to the uphill battle that pageant organisers should be prepared for, if they want to try and fully embody empowerment as it’s understood in the 21st century.
No matter their good intentions, they will have to continue to contend with, among others, sexism, misogyny and accusations of rigging – Mexico’s Ms Bosch was apparently booed when she was ultimately crowned Miss Universe 2025 after the "dumb head" debacle.
Not to mention the lingering, legacy critique of pageants as doing more to cast doubt on women's agency, rather than uphold and uplift.
It is important to acknowledge the "paradox" at the heart of pageantry, Dr Navera said – if only to keep our expectations realistic.
"Even as pageant contenders celebrate their freedom to express themselves, they also reinforce stereotypes that are colonial, exclusivist, elitist and limiting."
Still, he believes a “vilified view of pageants is problematic”, as it denies the agency of women who take part and underestimates fans’ ability to be critical.
Pageants can be used for good, he added, given their popularity in some countries.
He loosely cited Miss Universe 1999, Botswana's Mpule Kwelagobe, saying: “I don’t let beauty use me. I use beauty.”
“She was effectively saying it’s a conscious effort on her part to use her conventional beauty to further a cause or an advocacy,” Dr Navera explained, noting that she went on to champion women in agriculture in Africa after her reign.
“It’s quite proactive to exploit the space and use it to advance women’s rights. When you (have access to) a popular platform, you can use it to amplify voices of the oppressed and marginalised, or to draw attention to social issues that matter.”
He ultimately hopes that "what people should remember are not so much the physical attributes of women but how they elevate the discourse on women and their place in society".
"Pageants are certainly evolving, albeit slow. (They) are open to change; they can adjust based on the changing socio-political and cultural context."
In the end, it is the personal growth gained from pageantry which often keeps contestants involved – whether through social causes or by mentoring younger women – long after their reigns end.
Ms Hoong recalled a beauty queen who once shared a reminder that stayed with her, and made her see the bigger purpose.
“She said you may have thought this was just a pageant, a simple thing, but when you enter, you will never leave as the same woman you were before.”
At the Singapore Women’s Association, former contestants who return to volunteer are often noticeably changed. They now “own their strength”, Ms Kyla Tan said.
“The feeling of empowerment in the weeks of competition allows us to recognise that our strength and beauty have always been within," she added.
“The light that we’ve seen in ourselves makes a difference."