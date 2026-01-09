City Sprouts Bedok repairs to finish by Chinese New Year, rent-free period extended to tenants: Edwin Tong
The anchor minister for East Coast GRC met with some tenants at the troubled community hub in Bedok on Friday (Jan 9).
SINGAPORE: Rectification works at the City Sprouts Bedok community hub will be completed by Chinese New Year – which starts on Feb 17 this year – while a rent-free period will also be extended to tenants there, East Coast GRC anchor minister Edwin Tong said on Friday (Jan 9).
Mr Tong spoke to CNA after a meeting with some tenants at the compound built on the site of the former Kampong Chai Chee Community Centre on Bedok North Avenue 1.
Officers from the Singapore Land Authority (SLA), which is the landlord for the space, were also at the meeting, which CNA learnt about from tenants on Thursday evening.
“I came here today first to understand the issues, because I was concerned and felt that it's really a tough environment, and I think we need to do what we can to allow businesses to thrive and to do well,” said Mr Tong, who is also minister for law.
City Sprouts Bedok came under the spotlight earlier this week, after businesses said the facility is plagued by safety hazards and incomplete infrastructure, three months after its official opening.
Mr Tong said Friday’s session was “a constructive meeting” and he understood what the issues were from the three tenants he spoke to.
“We agreed on steps to be taken to solve the problems, to move forward and to also find ways in which we can enliven the space, bring more footfall here, and maybe co-host and organise events here, so that the residents around it will be aware that this space is now open and that there'll be a lot more prominence to the businesses that are here,” he said.
Mr Tong noted that City Sprouts Bedok lies within East Coast GRC and as anchor minister, he has an interest in ensuring that “the people who live and operate here are able to find solutions and work through issues constructively”.
“If there are ways in which I can help bring parties together, facilitate conversations, or support follow-up with the relevant agencies, I am prepared to do so,” said Mr Tong, who is also Second Minister for Home Affairs.
He said that his colleagues from SLA have also spoken to the master tenant City Sprouts on the issues. SLA is a statutory board under the Ministry of Law. City Sprouts was not at the meeting.
CNA has reached out to SLA for comment.
CHINESE NEW YEAR TARGET
Mr Tong said there was a consensus from the meeting, which lasted over an hour, to do “remedial and rectification works to solve the problems that have been identified”.
These include issues such as the signage and lighting in the hub, he added.
“We've set a time frame for that. I said, ‘Let's try and complete that within the next couple of weeks before CNY (Chinese New Year), so that they can then open properly for CNY business,” he said.
Beyond that, efforts will be made to hold events to raise the footfall and awareness of the place, said Mr Tong.
“In addition, there will also be some rental accommodation. I've asked tenants to talk to the master tenant directly,” he said.
Mr Tong noted that the food and beverage businesses, in particular, is a segment that has the most interest in addressing the issues as it needs awareness and footfall to draw walk-in customers.
He said that he found out about the ongoing issues at City Sprouts Bedok through CNA’s article on Wednesday.
“My interest piqued, because I was aware of this space. I knew it reopened recently. And that's when I reached out to the tenants to see whether we could play a part to help,” said Mr Tong.
Regarding the use of the compound’s central atrium for community events, Mr Tong said it is important to find a balance. Some tenants had told CNA earlier that the rules for using the space were unclear.
“This is a place where you have community events, but at the same time, you do have residents that live in close proximity. So it is important that we strike a balance between disamenity and also allowing the commercial and other community activities to take place,” he said.
IMPROVING THE PLACE
Tenants whom CNA spoke to were positive about the outcome of the meeting with Mr Tong and the SLA officers.
They were assured that the rectification works would be completed by Chinese New Year, after which a “grander opening” would be done. The venue officially opened on Oct 4 last year.
“First and foremost. I think the minister is very sincere in getting the place rectified,” said manager Roslan Ahmad of Kebab & Co restaurant.
“They gave us the word that probably it will be done by Chinese New Year, and hopefully we can have the grand, or grander, opening again when everything is rectified.”
Ms Jackeline Goh, co-founder of Chickata Cafe, said Mr Tong told them that he can mainly help with promoting the place, such as marketing it and holding events there, so that residents in the area know about it, and also to make sure that the place is safe and hygienic for visitors.
Among the issues highlighted by tenants are the lack of lighting at the place and the poor condition of toilets there.
RENT-FREE PERIOD
A rent-free arrangement would also be extended to all tenants in the space while rectification works are underway.
“He did mention that if he will freeze the rental until Chinese New Year, when everything is done, then we start (paying) rental again,” said Mr Roslan. “We'll take whatever that comes.”
Ms Goh said the arrangement was agreed as “it’s not fair that tenants will get affected in this period of time” when the works are ongoing.
Mr Roslan said that ideally, he would like a longer rent-free period, at least until he can achieve stable footfall.
“But whatever comes, we try. We are a commercial entity. We will fight for our survival,” he said, adding that he already has some returning customers.
Ms Goh said that while the rent-free arrangement helps, it would be more beneficial if the rectification works were completed sooner.
“We want to be able to operate so that we can attract more business and more money will come in instead. Rent-free doesn't really help for the long run.”
CITY SPROUTS RESPONDS
In response to CNA queries, City Sprouts said it was not aware of Friday’s meeting.
Founder Zac Toh said that his firm has spoken to SLA and will be giving one-month waiver on rental for all tenants there.
It added that it has long been in contact with other political office-holders and the PA, whom they have been “working with closely at Bedok from the start”.
“We are committed to continue working with PA and SLA at Kampong Chai Chee,” said the social enterprise.
It confirmed that the ongoing phase of renovation works are slated to be completed before Chinese New Year and its Ramadan bazaar event with tenants next month.
“Other tenants have reached out to us to express their support and understanding,” said the social enterprise. City Sprouts Bedok currently houses more than 14 tenants and operators.
It noted that several upcoming community initiatives are in the works, organised in collaboration with tenants “who wish to see the space receive more positive coverage and highlights of their work as well”.
They include cat rescue and rehabilitation centre Commewnity Cat Garden, non-profit organisation Tasek Academy and Social Services and Hassan Rabit, which runs a community kitchen, said City Sprouts, adding that its “events are inclusive and open for tenants to be involved”.