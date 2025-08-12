Billion-dollar money laundering case: Luxury handbags and 58 gold bars among items handed to Deloitte for liquidation

SINGAPORE: Luxury handbags, watches and gold bars that were seized during the $3 billion (US$2.33 billion) money laundering case were among the assets handed over by the police to Deloitte for liquidation on Tuesday (Aug 12).

The money laundering case, which came to light following islandwide police raids in August 2023, involved millions of dollars earned over the years from an illicit gambling ring based in Southeast Asia.

The offenders – nine men and one woman – hailed from China and had criminal backgrounds. All have been convicted and were deported after serving their sentences.

On Tuesday, the media were invited to observe how the confiscated assets, which were placed on display at the Police Cantonment Complex, were handed over to staff members from Deloitte by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD).

In total, 466 luxury goods items and 58 gold bars were handed over across two days. These include about 50 branded bags that appear to be made by Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Dior and Chanel.