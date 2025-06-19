Four taken to hospital after fire breaks out in HDB flat near Holland Village

SINGAPORE: Four people, including two firefighters, were taken to hospital after a blaze broke out in a flat near Holland Village on Thursday evening (Jun 19).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the incident at Block 5 Holland Close at about 7.25pm.

A bedroom on the 23rd floor of the Housing and Development Board (HDB) block was on fire when officers arrived. The blaze was extinguished with two water jets.

"As a result of the fire, the rest of the unit also sustained heat and smoke damage," said SCDF.

Two people had evacuated from the affected flat before SCDF arrived. They were assessed for smoke inhalation and taken to Singapore General Hospital, said SCDF.

Two firefighters suffered heat exhaustion during the operation and were also taken to hospital.

About 100 people from the block were evacuated by the police and SCDF.

Videos sent to CNA show flames affecting the flat below as well, with the air-conditioner condenser on fire.

Several police cars were also at the scene.

A crowd was seen gathering at a football court beside the affected block, where a roll call was done to account for all residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.