'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse to happen over Singapore's sky on Sep 7
The last time a total lunar eclipse was visible in Singapore was in November 2022.
SINGAPORE: Astrophotography enthusiasts and skywatchers are getting ready for the next astronomical event happening next month, as Singapore is set to witness a total lunar eclipse for the first time in almost three years.
A "Blood Moon" total lunar eclipse is expected to occur on Sep 7.
It will begin on the night of Sep 7 at 11.28pm and stretch to 4.55am on Sep 8, with the "Blood Moon" occurring from 1.30am to 2.52am, The Observatory at Science Centre Singapore said on Monday (Aug 25).
The phenomenon, which will happen when the Moon is high overhead, can be viewed almost anywhere over the island if the sky is clear.
No special equipment is needed to view the total lunar eclipse because it will be visible to the naked eye, the observatory added.
However, observers should note that weather conditions and frequent cloud cover in Singapore could affect visibility, and the observatory advised those intending to catch the eclipse to check the weather forecast.
The last total lunar eclipse visible in Singapore was on Nov 8, 2022. A similar eclipse occurred on Mar 14 this year but was not visible due to the country's geographical position.
The next one visible here will be in March 2026, based on data from the Time and Date website.
WHAT TO EXPECT DURING A TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE
During a total eclipse, the Moon will undergo a gradual yet dramatic transformation, the observatory said.
"As the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon during the full moon phase, its shadow will steadily cover the lunar surface.
"Over the course of several hours, the Moon's brightness will dim before taking on a rich, reddish hue, a result of sunlight filtering through Earth's atmosphere and scattering shorter wavelengths of light."
A total lunar eclipse happens when the Moon plunges fully into the darkest core of the Earth's shadow.
The Moon then takes on a "dreamy red or orange glow" because Earth's atmosphere scatters away shorter wavelengths such as blue, letting the longer, warmer tones slip through, the observatory said.
Lunar eclipses occur about one to four times a year.
Other types of eclipses include partial and penumbral ones.
These eclipses "are occasional delights rather than a monthly occurrence" because the Moon's orbit is tilted in relation to Earth's path around the Sun, the observatory added.
