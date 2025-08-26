'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse to happen over Singapore's sky on Sep 7

SINGAPORE: Astrophotography enthusiasts and skywatchers are getting ready for the next astronomical event happening next month, as Singapore is set to witness a total lunar eclipse for the first time in almost three years.

A "Blood Moon" total lunar eclipse is expected to occur on Sep 7.

It will begin on the night of Sep 7 at 11.28pm and stretch to 4.55am on Sep 8, with the "Blood Moon" occurring from 1.30am to 2.52am, The Observatory at Science Centre Singapore said on Monday (Aug 25).

The phenomenon, which will happen when the Moon is high overhead, can be viewed almost anywhere over the island if the sky is clear.

No special equipment is needed to view the total lunar eclipse because it will be visible to the naked eye, the observatory added.

However, observers should note that weather conditions and frequent cloud cover in Singapore could affect visibility, and the observatory advised those intending to catch the eclipse to check the weather forecast.