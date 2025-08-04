BlueSG announces sudden pause to car-sharing service from Aug 8, catching users off guard

SINGAPORE: Electric car-sharing firm BlueSG announced on Monday (Aug 4) it will temporarily pause its operations from Friday (Aug 8) at 11.59pm.

Calling it a "strategic pause", BlueSG said in a Facebook post that it is gearing up for the "next generation of car-sharing" in 2026.

The upgrade will involve a new platform, a refreshed fleet with a new range of vehicles, an expanded network of pickup and drop-off points, as well as "greater reliability and a smoother user experience", BlueSG added.

Users with remaining credits or subscriptions with the platform will be fully refunded by Aug 31.

"We apologise for the temporary disruption which may cause inconvenience, but we assure you that we’ll be returning with a smart, more seamless experience that will make your journey with BlueSG easier, more reliable and enjoyable," it said.

User accounts will remain accessible until Aug 31 at 11.59pm, the company said on its website.

BlueSG is the only car-sharing platform that offers point-to-point services in Singapore.

The sudden announcement took users by surprise. Some acknowledged the need for an upgrade but questioned why operations had to stop entirely during the transition.

CNA has contacted BlueSG for more information.

Following the announcement, the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) said it was aware of BlueSG's plan to temporarily pause services.

"CASE has worked with BlueSG to create a dedicated channel to address matters related to the refund of credits and outstanding bills," the association said in a media release on Monday.

Customers who require assistance are advised to approach CASE via its hotline at 6277 5100 or its website at www.case.org.sg.