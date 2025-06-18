Boy, 17, accused of deceiving ex-schoolmate into degrading acts, such as drinking own urine

SINGAPORE: Two 17-year-old boys were charged in court on Wednesday (Jun 18) for alleged crimes against their former schoolmate, with one accused of deceiving the male victim into soaking his genitals in chilli oil and consuming his own urine.

The two accused youths are also said to have extorted money from the alleged victim by threatening to distribute compromising videos of him.

The teenagers and the alleged victim cannot be named as their identities are protected under a gag order imposed by the court. The victim's age was not revealed in court documents.

The youths, both Singaporeans, were handed four and two charges respectively. The teenager facing more charges is also accused of cheating the alleged victim into performing humiliating acts.

His four charges comprise one count of distributing intimate recordings, one count of cheating, one count of cheating and inducing dishonest delivery of property, and one count of extortion. He is said to have conspired with the co-accused in the latter two charges.

The alleged offences by the first teenager were carried out over a period of more than a year.

Between February and December 2023, the teenager was said to have tricked his former schoolmate into believing that the victim was conversing with a woman over Instagram.

The accused allegedly induced the victim to perform seven degrading acts, in addition to sending him gift cards and S$390 (US$300).

The degrading acts consist of the victim soaking his private parts in a bowl of chilli oil for two minutes; rubbing salt onto his genitals; consuming his own urine, performing a sexual act in front of a camera; playing football naked; cutting and burning his hair with a lighter; and eating butter, cheese and chilli padi.

Between February and June 2023, the accused allegedly distributed the victim's intimate recordings, knowing that it would cause him humiliation.

In July 2023, the accused allegedly conspired with the second teenager to extort S$2,450 from the victim by threatening to distribute videos of him performing a sexual act.

The teen's last charge is for conspiring with the same co-accused to cheat the victim into believing that a gang leader was demanding money from him, around May last year. The victim allegedly handed over S$300 as a result.

The two charges that the co-accused faces are for conspiring in the extortion and the cheating offence involving the tale about the gang leader.

After being handed the charges, the teen accused of the more serious offences indicated to the court that he was not guilty.

His case was adjourned to Jul 16 for his lawyer to make representations.

In the meantime, he was offered bail on the condition that he continues to attend school, resides with his parents, and is electronically tagged, among other requirements.

In contrast, the co-accused indicated his intention to plead guilty. He is expected to do so on Jul 30. He was then offered bail with the same conditions.

Extortion carries a jail term of between two and seven years, with caning.

Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine, while cheating carries a jail term of up to three years, or a fine, or both.

Distributing or threatening to distribute intimate images or recordings carries a jail term of up to five years, or a fine, or caning, or any combination of the penalties.

