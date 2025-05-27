Probation for boy, 16, who repeatedly trespassed into junior college toilet to peep at women

SINGAPORE: A 16-year-old boy who repeatedly trespassed into a female toilet at a junior college to peep at women was given 18 months' probation at the State Courts on Tuesday (May 27).

The teen, who cannot be named due to a court gag order, said he had been curious about the female anatomy.

Apart from the probation, he was ordered to perform 60 hours of community service and attend psychological or psychiatric treatment if necessary.

His parents were also placed on a S$5,000 (US$3,900) bond to ensure his good behaviour during the period of his probation.

The offences took place on the afternoon of Jul 18, 2024, when he first went into the female toilet on two occasions.

"The accused claimed he did so as he was curious about the female anatomy and how females urinate. However, he was unsuccessful in locating any females in the female toilet," the prosecution said.

At about 3.50pm, the teen went in again and sat in a cubicle.

The victim, an 18-year-old girl, entered the cubicle to his right. He lowered his head through the gap below the divider and observed the victim momentarily before she noticed him.

She was startled, but did not shout or move.

Realising that the victim had seen him, the accused left the toilet.

The victim exited the cubicle but did not see the accused. She informed the school's general office and was later brought to lodge a police report.

Undeterred, the accused trespassed into a female toilet twice more the day after he was spotted, also to spy on women.

The prosecution had not objected to a probation suitability report to assess the accused's suitability for the rehabilitative sentencing option.

"The present offences are not insignificant, as the offences were premeditated. The accused persisted with his offending conduct of entering the female toilet even after having been caught by the victim," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Brian Tan.

"Nevertheless, noting the accused’s young age and his lack of antecedents, we will not be objecting to the calling of a probation suitability report."

An offender sentenced to probation will not have a criminal record.

The teen pleaded guilty to one count of trespass and one count of voyeurism, with another four counts of trespass considered for his sentencing.

Those convicted of voyeurism can be jailed for up to two years, fined, caned or with any combination of the penalties.

For trespass, an offender can be jailed for up to three months, or fined up to S$1,500, or both.