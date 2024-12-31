How a Boys' Town kid formed a bond with people with disabilities – with the help of ice cream

SINGAPORE: Keith had tried his hand at making ice cream from scratch before. But his second time doing so was a rather different experience.

Instead of classmates, the Primary 5 student was making the dessert with individuals he had not interacted with before - people with disabilities.

Keith, whose name has been changed to protect his identity, was among 30 residents from Boys' Town who earlier this year participated in an ice cream making workshop with people with disabilities served by the SPD charity.

Boys' Town is a non-profit organisation aimed at helping underprivileged youth in Singapore.

Speaking with CNA, Keith said he was initially worried he wouldn't know how to interact with the people with disabilities, who were aged between 18 and 45.

He wasn't even sure how to ask for their names.

And that was exactly the case in the beginning, with a duo he teamed up with for the activity.

"I was nervous to talk to them. I can see from their faces that they were also nervous," Keith said.