No poultry products imported from bird flu-hit establishment in Brazil, say Singapore authorities

SINGAPORE: Singapore does not import poultry or poultry products from the establishment affected by a bird flu outbreak in Brazil, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Animal & Veterinary Service (AVS) in a joint statement on Monday (May 19).

This comes after Brazil, the world's largest chicken exporter, confirmed its first outbreak of bird flu on a poultry farm, triggering suspension of imports of poultry meat from the area by Japan and and a countrywide trade ban of chicken imports by top buyer China.

Singapore also has bird flu "regionalisation arrangements" with Brazil, said SFA and AVS.

"Under such arrangements, in response to food safety concerns, imports from affected establishments and those within a buffer zone may be suspended while those imports from unaffected areas outside the buffer zone can continue."

The authorities added that Singapore's overall supply of poultry is "currently stable", but that the country can expect supply fluctuations from time to time due to disease outbreaks and supply disruptions.

Brazil is one of Singapore's top sources of poultry, but Singapore's supply is also "well-diversified" with 30 accredited sources, including countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, Denmark and Malaysia, said the authorities.

Singapore imports 48 per cent of poultry from the South American country, according to figures from 2021.

SFA also works with the industry to accredit new poultry sources that meet Singapore's food safety requirements.

"Source diversification remains a key food security strategy for Singapore. Diversification reduces the impact of disruption from any single source as our importers can turn to alternative sources quickly to stabilise our food supply," said SFA and AVS.

"If there are supply disruptions from any source, we will work with the industry to increase chilled and frozen chicken supply from other sources if necessary."

The authorities also encouraged consumers to be flexible with their food options when supply disruptions occur.