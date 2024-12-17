Singapore creating transmission model to predict potential spread of bird flu

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s warm climate and rich mudflats have made it a sanctuary for migratory birds, with around 210 species recorded to date.

Thousands of these rare visitors pass through the country every year, thrilling birdwatchers eager to catch them in the skies.

But the delicate balance between humans and birds can be easily disrupted.

"Singapore is a major transit hub for migratory birds and also for the international and regional trade of animals and animal products. Because of this transit status, we are vulnerable to disease risk,” said Dr Chua Tze Hoong, group director of veterinary health at the National Parks Board’s Animal & Veterinary Service.

While Singapore has had no local cases of avian flu so far, it is intensifying its precautionary efforts as global outbreaks increase.

Dr Chua told CNA that the authorities are currently creating a bird flu transmission model to predict and track its potential spread.

The study, which uses data obtained from bird ringing and sampling to pinpoint at-risk areas, will be completed by late next year.