AI-assisted screening helps detect breast cancer earlier, but regular self-exams remain key: Experts

SINGAPORE: Just six months after Ms Sabrina Loi found out she had breast cancer, it progressed from stage 0 to stage 3.

She had first discovered a small lump on her right breast and decided to go for a checkup when it grew bigger.

“I found out in June, but the surgery (to remove the lump) was in November, and the biopsy result came back in December,” the 35-year-old, who is an assistant relationship manager in the finance industry, told CNA.

More bad news followed. After going into remission, she suffered a relapse when the cancer spread to her brain.

Ms Loi is still undergoing treatment. She said early detection is key to helping others manage the disease.

“Cancer is a very tricky, very aggressive kind of illness … I really don't want people to go through the stage that I've been through, going for different kinds of injections, and keep getting relapses,” she said.

“Some people can manage. Some people cannot manage,” she added.

AI SOFTWARE HELPS RADIOGRAPHERS

Experts say the use of artificial intelligence could be pivotal in detecting the disease earlier, especially as one in 10 of all breast cancer cases in Singapore are diagnosed at stage 4 – a higher rate than in other developed countries.