Man stabbed, slashed in Buangkok; two male suspects arrested

SINGAPORE: Two men have been arrested after allegedly attacking a 48-year-old man, leaving him with injuries including stab wounds and a slash to his face.

In a news release on Wednesday (Jul 26), police said they were alerted to a case of assault along Buangkok Crescent on Monday at about 10.55pm.

After the attack, the two men - aged 41 and 54 - fled from the scene. The victim was taken conscious to the hospital.

Preliminary investigations revealed that both men were known to the victim and the alleged assault arose from a dispute, said the police.

Through ground enquiries and police cameras, officers established the identities of the two suspects and arrested them on Tuesday and Wednesday. Two knives were seized.

Both men will be charged in court on Thursday with voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon.

The offence carries a jail term of up to seven years, a fine, caning, or with any combination of such punishments.