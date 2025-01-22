Bukit Batok to get new park in 2028, trails to be improved at two other parks
Construction and enhancement works of all three parks will be completed progressively from 2028.
SINGAPORE: Residents of Bukit Batok and nature lovers can look forward to a new park along the Bukit Batok nature corridor, and improvements to two other existing parks, the National Parks Board (NParks) announced on Wednesday (Jan 22).
Construction of the new Bukit Batok Hillside Nature Park will begin next year, with works set to be completed progressively from 2028. Enhancements to the existing Bukit Batok Nature Park and Bukit Batok Town Park will follow a similar timeline.
The 9.2-hectare Bukit Batok Hillside Nature Park – roughly the size of 13 football fields – will be developed on the site of a former park, adding features like a new arrival node and trails. The stream within the park will also be enhanced to improve drainage, prevent bank erosion and allow visitors to get closer to its ecology.
“Habitat enhancement through the planting of native species will provide more habitats for fauna and facilitate their movement within the nature park,” NParks said.
UPGRADES TO EXISTING PARKS
At the 35.2-hectare Bukit Batok Nature Park, improvements will focus on refreshing existing trails and amenities while better connecting the park to Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.
Key additions include a boardwalk, quarry-viewing decks, a designated drop-off point and shelter at the car park. New exercise plazas and a play area for children will also be built.
Similarly, the 41.8-hectare Bukit Batok Town Park will revamp trails to improve the recreational experience for visitors exploring the park and its quarry.
A new arrival node from Bukit Batok Avenue 5 will also be constructed.
BUILDING UP BUKIT BATOK NATURE CORRIDOR
Announced in December 2020, the Bukit Batok Nature Corridor will comprise more than 125 hectares of nature parks and 10km of trails between Bukit Timah Nature Reserve and the future Tengah Forest Corridor.
Nature parks and trails within the corridor aim to support wildlife movement and improve biodiversity, NParks said.
“To date, 18km of new natureways have been established within Bukit Batok Nature Corridor, with more to be added,” Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
As part of the environmental impact assessment for the project, environmental and biodiversity baseline studies were carried out between February 2022 and April 2023 to learn more about the area.
Over 1,200 species of floral and fauna were recorded, including more than 200 species of conservation significance, such as the nervilia plant and sunda pangolin.
Mitigation measures will include avoiding works in forested areas with high conservation value, salvaging plants of conservation significance and conducting patrols and outreach.
“NParks will ensure that the enhancement work will be carried out sensitively, and mitigation measures will be implemented,” Mr Lee said.