Bukit Batok to get new park in 2028, trails to be improved at two other parks

The 9.2-hectare Bukit Batok Hillside Nature Park – roughly the size of 13 football fields – will be developed on the site of a former park, adding features like a new arrival node and trails. The stream within the park will also be enhanced to improve drainage, prevent bank erosion and allow visitors to get closer to its ecology.

“Habitat enhancement through the planting of native species will provide more habitats for fauna and facilitate their movement within the nature park,” NParks said.

UPGRADES TO EXISTING PARKS

At the 35.2-hectare Bukit Batok Nature Park, improvements will focus on refreshing existing trails and amenities while better connecting the park to Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

Key additions include a boardwalk, quarry-viewing decks, a designated drop-off point and shelter at the car park. New exercise plazas and a play area for children will also be built.