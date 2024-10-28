Revamped Big Sister's Island reopens after 3 years, with floating boardwalk and tidal pools

SINGAPORE: Big Sister’s Island reopened to the public on Monday (Oct 28) after three years of enhancement works.

The revamped island has several new features such as a floating boardwalk, a coastal forest trail and a lagoon tidal pool where visitors can swim or snorkel.

The island’s new features give visitors more opportunities to get close to Singapore’s rich array of marine and terrestrial biodiversity such as coral reefs and mangroves, the National Parks Board (NParks) said.

Sisters’ Islands Marine Park, the country's first marine park, plays an important role in conservation, research, outreach and education.

The blacktip reef shark, copperband butterflyfish and giant carpet anemone are some of the aquatic creatures that can be found in waters surrounding the marine park.

Although the park spans across 40 hectares, only Big Sister’s Island is accessible to the public. Small Sisters’ Island, which is earmarked for marine conservation, continues to be off-limits.

Singapore announced in May that the southern islands - Kusu and Lazarus - have been picked as the proposed site for the country's second marine park. The reefs of Lazarus Island and Kusu Island are home to 97 and 141 coral species respectively, including certain rare ones, said NParks.

Visitors to Sisters’ Islands Marine Park can catch a ferry from Marina South Pier. Singapore Island Cruise and Ferry Services will commence ferry services to the marine park from Tuesday.

These are the new features visitors can look out for.

FLOATING BOARDWALK