Power fault on Bukit Panjang LRT disrupts train services across all stations

SINGAPORE: A power fault on the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) system has led to train services being unavailable across all stations, said operator SMRT on Saturday (Jul 19).

In a Facebook post at 2.59pm, SMRT said the power fault happened at about 2.45pm, causing four trains to be stalled between stations.

"Our staff safely guided commuters through the detrainment process from the stalled trains to the nearest stations," said the post, signed off by SMRT Trains president Lam Sheau Kai.

Free regular bridging bus services have been activated for affected commuters.

SMRT added that there were in-train and station announcements to keep commuters updated on the situation, and that its engineers are on-site to investigate and resolve the issue.

"We are sorry for affecting your afternoon commute."

The Bukit Panjang LRT system is an 8km line connecting residential estates within Bukit Panjang and Choa Chu Kang to the North-South and Downtown Lines.

This is the second disruption to hit the line this month, after a power fault caused a 2-hour disruption that similarly affected all stations.