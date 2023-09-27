'Who doesn't love a good burger': Is there still room for more burger chains in Singapore?

SINGAPORE: From fast-food outlets to hawker centres, burger joints can be found in almost every corner of Singapore.

Over the years, several international burger chains such as Shake Shack and Five Guys have made their way to Singapore. The most recent entrant is Hong Kong's Honbo, which specialises in gourmet American-style smashed burgers and opened its first Singapore outlet at Chijmes in July.

But both F&B experts and burger chains agreed that while Singapore's burger scene is crowded, it has not reached saturation quite yet.

“Of course there’s still room to expand here and get more market share. Who doesn’t love a good burger?” said Mr Mitchell Noble, owner of Noble Consulting, which specialises in F&B operations consultancy.

“We, like many other countries, are always looking for the latest brands and trends … So, no I don’t believe we are saturated yet. (There are) still some ways to go and it’s a constantly changing market.”

Mr William Leonard, F&B director of Zouk Singapore which manages the local operations of American burger chain Five Guys, told CNA that rather than being saturated – which he defines as “too much” – he considers the market to be “mature”, where there is a healthy amount of competition.

“If a brand can find an unmet need and sees a gap in the market for their particular style of burger – why not?”

Likewise, Mr Marcus Matic, founder of Phat Burger Bro, added that Singaporeans “truly enjoy a good ol’ fashion burger”.

“The more competition, the better. Perhaps it's part of my job, but I enjoy going to other burger establishments and trying their menus. Each burger outlet has their own burger styles, so it's fun to try other brands and see what works and what doesn't work,” he said.

“Whether it's a crafted burger bistro like ours or fast-food model, everyone loves comfort food that is made with quality.”