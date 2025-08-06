Checks on factories, industrial estates stepped up after complaints of burnt smell in western Singapore
Authorities say they have not received any reports of factory incidents that could have caused the smells.
SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) have stepped up inspections of factory premises and industrial estates following reports of a pungent burnt smell in parts of western Singapore.
The agencies said on Wednesday evening (Aug 6) they ramped up monitoring of industrial companies in Jurong, Jurong Island, Bukom and Tuas, after residents living in the Jurong, Boon Lay, Clementi and Teban Gardens areas, as well as Queenstown, Ghim Moh and Buona Vista reported intermittent burnt chemical odours.
Since receiving public feedback last Saturday, air samples have been taken at affected locations and nearby industrial premises. Real-time monitoring of ambient air quality is also ongoing, NEA and SCDF said in a joint reply to CNA's queries.
"Thus far, the air quality has been in the normal range, and no hazardous substances have been detected in the air.
"We have also not received any reports of factory incidents that could have caused the smells and there have been no reported injuries," NEA and SCDF said.
The authorities noted that the predominant wind direction during this period was from southwest to southeast, and NEA has informed industrial companies upwind of the affected areas to remain vigilant and to check for undetected leaks and incidents that could have caused the smells.
NEA and SCDF will continue to work together to monitor the situation and investigate the cause of the smell, they added.
"PERSISTENT AND IRRITATING"
Residents living in the west of Singapore took to social media to air their frustrations over the bad smell.
One Tengah resident wrote in a Facebook comment on Tuesday that she detected the burning smell the previous night. "Now the smell is quite strong. I feel like puking," she said.
Mr Akira Heng, who lives in Clementi, first noticed a strange smell resembling burning plastic around 5pm on Monday.
Almost 12 hours later, he could still smell it from inside his bedroom even with the windows closed, the 40-year-old told CNA.
He could also smell it while using the lift, which he described as "particularly unpleasant". He likened it to being trapped "inside a chemical chamber" with the elevator door closed.
Mr Heng, who works in creative design, said there have been similar burning odours in the past. But those were not as strong or distinct and usually lasted for about an hour before fading.
He did not experience any difficulty breathing nor felt like vomiting. "But I'm simply not used to this persistent and irritating smell that doesn't go away," he said.
As his house has an unrestricted view facing West Coast Park, he suspected the burning smell could have originated from the nearby Jurong Island.
Mr Eadmond Lim, who lives near the National University of Singapore, had similarly been plagued by a pungent gas smell over the past four to five days, when CNA spoke to him on Tuesday.
Mr Lim, who is self-employed and works in the food industry, pointed out that the smell was more prominent during working hours from 7am to 5pm. He too speculated that the smell could have been from a nearby industrial area.
The 46-year-old added that he sometimes detects the smell of exhaust fumes from the Pasir Panjang sea port, but the odour this time was different.
"It smelled heavy, like gas fumes," he added. "It causes us a bit of headache when (it's) too strong."