Checks on factories, industrial estates stepped up after complaints of burnt smell in western Singapore

SINGAPORE: The National Environment Agency (NEA) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) have stepped up inspections of factory premises and industrial estates following reports of a pungent burnt smell in parts of western Singapore.

The agencies said on Wednesday evening (Aug 6) they ramped up monitoring of industrial companies in Jurong, Jurong Island, Bukom and Tuas, after residents living in the Jurong, Boon Lay, Clementi and Teban Gardens areas, as well as Queenstown, Ghim Moh and Buona Vista reported intermittent burnt chemical odours.

Since receiving public feedback last Saturday, air samples have been taken at affected locations and nearby industrial premises. Real-time monitoring of ambient air quality is also ongoing, NEA and SCDF said in a joint reply to CNA's queries.

"Thus far, the air quality has been in the normal range, and no hazardous substances have been detected in the air.

"We have also not received any reports of factory incidents that could have caused the smells and there have been no reported injuries," NEA and SCDF said.

The authorities noted that the predominant wind direction during this period was from southwest to southeast, and NEA has informed industrial companies upwind of the affected areas to remain vigilant and to check for undetected leaks and incidents that could have caused the smells.

NEA and SCDF will continue to work together to monitor the situation and investigate the cause of the smell, they added.