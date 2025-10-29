27 Singaporeans, 7 Malaysians wanted for being part of scam syndicate operating in Cambodia

SINGAPORE: A total of 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians are wanted by the police for being part of a scam syndicate operating out of Cambodia.

The syndicate targets Singapore victims in government official impersonation scams, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said in a media release on Wednesday (Oct 29).

It is believed to be responsible for at least 438 cases involving losses of at least S$41 million (US$31.7 million), the police added.

These 34 suspects are currently out of Singapore.

SPF said it is working with its international counterparts, as well as Interpol, to locate and arrest them.

The suspects were identified after SPF conducted a joint operation with the Cambodian National Police on Sep 9, against a group believed to be operating from a scam compound in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Following the enforcement operation in Cambodia, 15 suspects - 12 Singaporeans, two Malaysians and one Philippine national - were arrested in Singapore.

They were charged on Sep 11 and Sep 12 for being members of a locally linked organised criminal group.

“Through further investigations and evidence gathered in Cambodia, SPF has identified an additional 27 Singaporeans and seven Malaysians who are allegedly members of the organised criminal group and believed to have operated out of the same scam compound in Phnom Penh, Cambodia,” said the police.

The 27 Singaporeans are: Ng Wei Liang, Andrew Tay Jing An, Finan Siow, Francis Tan Thuan Heng, Jonathan Pek Ser Siang, Lam Yong Yan, Leon Chia Tee Song, Lim Ee Siong, Wong Yao Zong, Clarence Ng Jun Rong, Dilwin Tay Meng Wei, Dinesh, Kiang Wayne, Lam An Tuyen Daniel, Lim Jing En Kyan, Neo Zhi Bin, Ngiam Siow Jui, Phua Sheng Kai Audric, Poh Yang Ting, Sim Zong Yuan, Tan Darren, Tan Kai Siang, Tan Li Sen, Wayne Soh You Chen, Xavier Kho Yong Jun, Lee Jian Hao Jayen and Sie Eng Fa Brian.

The seven Malaysians are: Tang Soon Fai, Kang Liang Yee, Tang Soon Wah, Hoe Ming Wei, Pang Han Ee, Bernard Goh Yie Shen and Yip Chee Hoe.

"The SPF will spare no effort to pursue criminals who base their operations locally or overseas and target Singapore," the police said.

Those with information on their whereabouts may call the SPF hotline at 1800-255-0000 or +65 6255 0000 for overseas callers. They can also submit information online.

All information received will be kept strictly confidential, said the police.