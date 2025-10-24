Man to be charged with murder after allegedly killing wife; woman found dead in Capri by Fraser hotel room
CNA understands the couple was from Indonesia and that the 38-year-old woman had been stabbed.
SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man will be charged in court on Saturday (Oct 25) with the murder of a 38-year-old woman who was found dead at Capri by Fraser China Square.
Police said on Friday that the suspect was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder.
They added that the man went to Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre at about 7.40am to inform officers that he had killed his wife.
"Upon receiving the information, police officers were dispatched to a hotel along South Bridge Road and found the 38-year-old woman lying motionless in a hotel room.
"She was subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics at scene," said the police.
An employee of a cafe next to the hotel told CNA she saw three to four police cars outside the lobby at about 8am.
A guest said he saw “more than a handful” of police officers around the lobby at about 9am. When he asked the concierge what was going on, they told him that nothing had happened.
In response to queries from CNA, a spokesperson said on Friday afternoon that Frasers Hospitality was "deeply saddened by the tragic incident".
"We are extending our full cooperation to authorities. Our thoughts are with the family of the individual affected, and we are offering support to guests and employees who may have been impacted during this difficult time."
The body was loaded into a police hearse at the basement loading bay at around noon. The hearse left the premises shortly after.
Officers were later observed loading two trolleys of paper bags containing evidence into a white van at the hotel’s drop-off point.
Two uniformed police officers at the hotel's basement and a handful of plainclothes officers were also seen packing up and driving off.
The offence of murder carries the death penalty.
Police investigations are ongoing.
Additional reporting by Noah Kong and Erin Liam.