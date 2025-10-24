Man to be charged with murder after allegedly killing wife; woman found dead in Capri by Fraser hotel room

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man will be charged in court on Saturday (Oct 25) with the murder of a 38-year-old woman who was found dead at Capri by Fraser China Square.

Police said on Friday that the suspect was arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder.

They added that the man went to Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre at about 7.40am to inform officers that he had killed his wife.

"Upon receiving the information, police officers were dispatched to a hotel along South Bridge Road and found the 38-year-old woman lying motionless in a hotel room.

"She was subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics at scene," said the police.

CNA understands the couple was from Indonesia and that the woman had been stabbed.