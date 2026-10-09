Proposed S$15,000 COE surcharge too low to deter luxury car buyers, some dealers say

SINGAPORE: A proposed S$15,000 (US$12,000) surcharge on the Certificate of Entitlement (COE) for more expensive cars may be too low to distinguish luxury from mass-market models, some car dealers said.

Well-heeled buyers of luxury cars costing upwards of S$400,000 are unlikely to feel the surcharge, they added, a day after the Land Transport Authority (LTA) mooted the proposal on Thursday (Oct 8).

Car showrooms in Ubi were quiet on Friday afternoon, with some would-be buyers saying they would wait and see before committing to a purchase.

LTA proposed merging categories A and B, which classify cars by engine size and power, into a single COE category, and introducing fees and rebates for different car models based on their open market value.

The aim is to better distinguish high-end and mass-market vehicles as Category A and B prices have been converging. After fees and rebates, the maximum COE price difference between cars on opposite ends of the spectrum would be S$30,000.

Dealers expressed support for merging the categories. The A and B classification had become “meaningless” as larger electric cars competed with smaller, more affordable cars for COEs in the same category, said Mr Raymond Tang, first vice-president of the Singapore Vehicle Traders Association.

Combined with the rebate on lower-value models, the merger could bring relief to buyers of smaller cars, Mr Tang and other dealers said.