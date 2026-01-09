Car dealer without licence jailed for drink driving, hit-and-run offences

SINGAPORE: Despite not having a driving licence, a car dealer repeatedly got behind the wheel, including once while drunk and later in hit-and-run incidents.



He bought a Maserati GranTurismo from a customer and affixed a fake plate to it, before getting into two consecutive collisions in Tampines and fleeing in heavy traffic.

Yew Ming Kiat, a 50-year-old Singaporean, was sentenced on Friday (Jan 9) to nine months and two weeks' jail, fined S$11,500 (US$8,900) and banned from driving for eight years.

As he cannot pay the fine, he will have to serve another 23 days' jail in default.

Yew pleaded guilty to seven charges ranging from drink driving, driving without due care and attention and causing hurt, and driving without insurance coverage or a licence.

Another 16 charges were taken into consideration.

THE CASE

The court heard that Yew rented a vehicle from Tribecar in Tampines on Sep 3, 2024, and drove to Potong Pasir to purchase groceries.

He later drove to Pasir Ris for dinner, where he drank a bottle of white wine.

Sometime before 1.42am on Sep 4, 2024, Yew felt unwell and decided to drive to National University Hospital for medical treatment.

He was stopped at a police roadblock at Bukit Batok where he failed a breath test. The police officer discovered that Yew did not have a driving licence.

He was arrested and took another test, which found 48 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of his breath, above the limit of 35.

Yew was arrested and released on personal bond, but continued to offend.

THE MASERATI ACCIDENTS

On Jan 21, 2025, Yew drove his black Maserati along Tampines Avenue 10.

He filtered from the first lane to the second without keeping a proper lookout and swiped the rear of a motorcycle.

When the motorcyclist approached him to get his particulars for a police report, Yew refused to comply and drove off.

The motorcyclist and his pillion rider followed Yew to a traffic stop.

Yew prematurely released his brakes, causing his Maserati to hit the back of a car ahead.

The car driver alighted and similarly asked Yew for his details, but Yew refused and drove off, striking the car driver's leg.