Singapore

Man charged with deflating tyres of five cars at Woodlands carpark
Benjamin Chia Yit Loong is accused of public nuisance by deflating the car tyres and placing flyers on their windshields.

A deflated tyre on a car in a multi-storey carpark along Woodlands Drive 14. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Davina Tham
21 Nov 2024 12:13PM
SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old man was on Thursday (Nov 21) charged with causing public nuisance by deflating the tyres of five cars at a carpark in Woodlands.

Benjamin Chia Yit Loong is also accused of placing flyers on the windshields of the cars at the carpark at Blocks 517A and Blk 519A, Woodlands Drive 14.

He allegedly did this between 10am and 12pm on Tuesday.

He faces a single charge of causing annoyance to the public, which carries a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$2,000 (US$1,500), or both punishments.

The prosecution requested that the case be adjourned for a week for further investigations, and Chia was released on bail of S$5,000.

One of the cars which had its tyres deflated in a multi-storey carpark along Woodlands Drive 14. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Police were alerted to the case at about 12.50pm on Tuesday, when a car owner discovered that the four tyres of her car had been deflated.

Chia was identified through follow-up investigations including police camera images, and arrested the same day.

An image of what appeared to be a copy of the flyer on the windscreens was shared in the Facebook group Complaint Singapore.

The flyer linked the deflation of the tyres to a movement that discourages the use of SUVs due to their negative effects on the environment.

Source: CNA/dv(rj)

