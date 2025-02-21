Second edition of Career Forward event to be held on Mar 8 and Mar 9

SINGAPORE: Career Forward is set to return for its second edition in March at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Organised by Mediacorp in partnership with SkillsFuture Singapore and Workforce Singapore, the career fair promises to be a one-stop platform for job seekers, fresh graduates and mid-career professionals alike.

The event, which takes place on the weekend of Mar 8 and Mar 9 at Halls 401 and 402, will be anchored on three themes:

Digital Economy, which will provide insights into tech-related careers in the fields of software development, data analytics, AI and cybersecurity, as well as how these drive Singapore's economic growth and global competitiveness

Care Economy, which will explore career options within the healthcare and social service sectors

Green Economy, which will focus on Singapore's green economy strategy and look at ways to foster sustainable development, growth, and competitiveness through environmental stewardship and innovation

Those at the event can explore job opportunities, get advice on reskilling and upskilling, obtain career counselling, and gain insights on career development.

Panel discussions and sharing sessions featuring over 40 human resource experts and industry thought leaders have been lined up, including CNA's senior editor and presenter Steven Chia, Randstad's APAC managing director Jaya Dass, Google Singapore's country managing director Ben King, UOB chief sustainability officer Eric Lim and CBRE's senior director of client technology consulting Simon Long.

One such session at 12.15pm on Mar 8 zooms in on the topic of “Gen Z in the Workplace: Getting Ahead and Staying Ahead”.

Organised by CNA's business & finance programme Money Mind, the panel will be helmed by speakers Shulin Lee, founder and managing director of Aslant Legal; Rohan Sylvester, talent strategy advisor of Indeed; and Felix Tan, co-founder & CEO of Skilio.

The event, open to the public for free and running from 10am to 6pm, will be launched by Senior Minister of State for Manpower and Defence Zaqy Mohamad.