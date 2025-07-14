More caregivers seeking help in Singapore amid rising stress, low quality of life

SINGAPORE: More caregivers are turning to social service agencies for help, with some organisations seeing a three-fold increase in sign-ups for support group programmes and financial aid.

Since last year, for example, the Caregiving Welfare Association (CWA) has seen the number of clients under its home care programme – which aims to help seniors age in place and reduce caregiver burden – rise from 60 to about 200.

Still, support groups say more can be done to help caregivers.

This is especially as they have a lower quality of life compared to non-caregivers in all fields, according to the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s latest family trends report released last week.

Significantly, the largest gap between caregivers and non-caregivers – 60.3 per cent versus 64.6 per cent – was in the environment domain, which involves issues such as “access to social services” and finances”.

Caregivers scored lower in the social relationships and physical domains as well.

The report also showed a 6-percentage point difference in caregivers' satisfaction with family support, with just half scoring satisfactory.

MANY STILL HOLDING BACK

CWA said while there are more caregiver grants and financial assistance available, many caregivers are holding back.