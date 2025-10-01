Toa Payoh cat abuse: Man accused of abusing six cats, throwing one down from 34th floor, set to plead guilty

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man accused of abusing six cats, including throwing one fatally down from the 34th floor of a block of flats, is set to plead guilty in December.

Ryan Tan Yi Bin returned to court for a further mention of his case on Wednesday (Oct 1), after which a date was fixed for him to plead guilty on Dec 8.

Tan, a Singaporean, has been remanded for more than six months since March. He is accused of stabbing a ginger and white domestic shorthair cat between 2am and 4am on Sep 21, 2024.

Between 4pm and 6pm the following day, he allegedly stabbed three other cats in Toa Payoh – a black microchipped tabby, a ginger domestic shorthair and a white microchipped cat.

Shortly before 4am on Oct 7, 2024, Tan allegedly kicked an orange cat known as Field Field inside a lift at Block 78, Lorong Limau in the Kallang Whampoa area.

He then stamped on the cat's head multiple times and threw it down from the 34th floor, killing it, the charge sheet read.

While out on bail on Mar 13, Tan allegedly dragged a cat by its tail along a common corridor at Block 15, Lorong 7 Toa Payoh.

According to the charge, he slammed the light brown cat against a wall three times and dropped it on the floor, causing bleeding from the feline's mouth and nose.

Tan was remanded after this alleged act of torture.

Tan's case was previously adjourned in light of a High Court judgment, where Justice Vincent Hoong nearly doubled the jail term for cat abuser Barrie Lin Pengli after the prosecution appealed.

If convicted of animal abuse, he could be jailed for up to 18 months, fined up to S$15,000 (US$11,600), or both per charge.