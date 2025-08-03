No plans to 'fully liberalise' cross-border ride hailing, but app bookings for licensed taxis being considered: LTA

SINGAPORE: There are no plans to fully liberalise cross-border point-to-point transport via ride-hail services, the Land Transport Authority said on Sunday (Aug 3).

However, the authority added that it is considering the use of ride-hailing apps to book cross-border trips on licensed taxis and increasing the number of boarding and alighting points in Singapore and Malaysia.

LTA noted recent Malaysian media reports suggesting that Singapore is looking to introduce cross-border on-demand ride services, and said it wanted to clarify the current arrangements and ongoing discussions.

Singapore and Malaysian officials met to discuss cross-border service arrangements on Aug 1, with the issue of allowing cross-border e-hailing to ferry passengers raised during discussions.

LTA, however, said that no decision was made on the issue.

“While we are open to ideas to improve the cross-border commuting experience, we would like to clarify that LTA has no plan to fully liberalise cross-border point-to-point transport via ride-hail services,” said the authority.

The Malay Mail reported on Sunday morning that Johor and Singapore have proposed introducing a cross-border e-hailing service as an alternative mode of transport for commuters.

Johor Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi was quoted as saying the proposal was among various matters discussed during his meeting with Singapore’s Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow.

The chief minister also said that the proposed service would offer more flexible on-demand transport options for the public, as well as ease congestion.

LTA said in its clarification that there is an existing reciprocal cross-border taxi scheme in place that allows a licensed fleet of up to 200 taxis from each side to ferry passengers between Singapore and Johor Bahru.

These cross-border taxis are currently permitted to pick up and drop off passengers only at a single designated point in the other’s country - Larkin Sentral in Johor Bahru for Singapore taxis and Ban San Street Terminal in Singapore for Malaysian taxis.

LTA said the existing quota of the cross-border taxi scheme is not fully utilised.

"In view of commuter demand for more convenient cross-border travel, we will encourage full take up of the quota of licensed taxis,” said LTA.

“We are also considering increasing the number of boarding and alighting points in each other’s country, and to use ride-hailing apps to book cross-border trips on licensed taxis.”

LTA said that in any adjustment to the cross-border point-to-point transport regime, its key priorities are to better meet commuter demand while safeguarding the interests of Singapore’s taxi and private hire drivers.

“As cross-border taxi scheme is a reciprocal arrangement, any change will require agreement from both governments,” it added.

BUS OPERATIONS

At the meeting, LTA said the Malaysian authorities also requested Singapore’s cross-border buses to start their operations from Johor Bahru at 4am.

LTA said it is assessing whether the operating times of these services can be adjusted to help address bus crowding in the early mornings.

“A key consideration is that the first buses should match the starting time of our local bus and MRT services when they arrive in Singapore. LTA is exploring with cross-border bus operators the possibility of bringing forward the bus start times slightly, as well as engaging private bus operators on their interest to operate earlier services at higher fares.”

Public bus operations SBS Transit and SMRT told CNA that they are engaging their captains regarding the request.

Currently, the earliest public bus across the border on weekdays begins at 5am.

SBS Transit said it has to consider the availability of its resources while SMRT said it aims to ensure its services meet commuter needs while maintaining operational sustainability.

The safety of commuters and the well-being of bus captains remain the top priorities, added SMRT.

Additional reporting by Natalie Ong.