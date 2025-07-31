Johor floats second RTS link to connect Tuas and Iskandar Puteri in meeting with PM Wong

SINGAPORE: The Johor state government has proposed the possibility of a second Rapid Transit System (RTS) link connecting Tuas and Iskandar Puteri to further enhance cross-border mobility.

The state's Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said he had floated several "strategic proposals" during a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

"In line with the regent of Johor, I have put forward several strategic proposals, including connecting Tuas to Iskandar Puteri via the RTS2 system," he said in a Facebook post on Thursday (Jul 31).

A target date of December 2026 has been set for the first Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link to begin operations. Installation works for the rail system were about 56 per cent complete as of the end of June.

Mr Wong also wrote about the meeting in a Facebook post, and while he made no mention of the RTS2 proposal, he lauded the "deep and long-standing partnership" between Johor and Singapore.

"We're making good progress on major initiatives like the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ). These projects will boost cross-border flows, strengthen our economic linkages, and create more opportunities for our people," he said.

The prime minister noted the close ties between Johor and Singapore in areas such as the economy and the environment, and welcomed even greater cooperation to "deliver real benefits on both sides of the Causeway".