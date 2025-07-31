Johor floats second RTS link to connect Tuas and Iskandar Puteri in meeting with PM Wong
SINGAPORE: The Johor state government has proposed the possibility of a second Rapid Transit System (RTS) link connecting Tuas and Iskandar Puteri to further enhance cross-border mobility.
The state's Chief Minister Onn Hafiz Ghazi said he had floated several "strategic proposals" during a meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
"In line with the regent of Johor, I have put forward several strategic proposals, including connecting Tuas to Iskandar Puteri via the RTS2 system," he said in a Facebook post on Thursday (Jul 31).
A target date of December 2026 has been set for the first Johor Bahru-Singapore RTS Link to begin operations. Installation works for the rail system were about 56 per cent complete as of the end of June.
Mr Wong also wrote about the meeting in a Facebook post, and while he made no mention of the RTS2 proposal, he lauded the "deep and long-standing partnership" between Johor and Singapore.
"We're making good progress on major initiatives like the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System Link and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (SEZ). These projects will boost cross-border flows, strengthen our economic linkages, and create more opportunities for our people," he said.
The prime minister noted the close ties between Johor and Singapore in areas such as the economy and the environment, and welcomed even greater cooperation to "deliver real benefits on both sides of the Causeway".
JOHOR-SINGAPORE SEZ
Mr Onn Hafiz said that various matters relating to cooperation between Johor and Singapore were discussed during the nearly hour-long meeting at the Istana.
This meeting was not just a symbol of the close ties between Singapore and Johor state, but also a reflection of their shared commitment to elevate cooperation to a "more strategic and holistic level".
"During the discussion, I shared the progress of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone, including the role of the Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre Johor, which is now the key facilitator for investment and policy coordination," Mr Onn Hafiz said.
"To date, Johor has received more than 577 investment enquiries, with 70 investors showing serious interest, including 11 companies referred directly by Singapore investment agencies."
The zone promises to fuse Singapore's strengths in research and development with Malaysia's industrial muscle and land space – if certain cross-border challenges can be resolved.
He also said the state's economy had grown by 6.4 per cent – the "highest in Malaysia" – and cited investments worth RM30.1 billion (US$7.06 billion) for the first quarter of 2025.
Mr Onn Hafiz said Mr Wong welcomed the progress of the Johor-Singapore SEZ and was bullish about stronger collaboration in areas like energy and logistics.
He added that Mr Wong expressed openness to constructively review the proposed initiatives.
"Overall, these discussions are very positive and I am confident that this meeting opens a new chapter in Johor-Singapore bilateral relations," he added.
Mr Onn Hafiz is on a three-day official visit to Singapore, ending on Friday, at the invitation of Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.