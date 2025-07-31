Out of zone: Johor town Kluang eyes spoils from state’s SEZ with Singapore, but some locals flag concerns

He highlighted growing industries that could complement the zone.

“Muar is one of the largest exporters of furniture and nurseries. We also have a few big semiconductor factories based in Muar,” Syed Saddiq told CNA, noting that the district exports about RM13 billion worth of furniture annually.

Unlike in Kluang, he noted that Muar has yet to see spillover effects of the SEZ, such as major investments, job creations, new factories or small businesses opening up in large numbers.

Muar is about 100km northwest of Kluang and 170km away from Johor Bahru.

Meanwhile, ISEAS Yusof-Ishak Institute’s Hutchinson identified districts like Batu Pahat and Segamat to be other potential satellite towns in Johor as they could be drawn into Kluang’s economy if its development accelerates, especially with improved transportation networks.

Batu Pahat, located about 50km or an hour's drive from Kluang, was earlier proposed as one of the stops for the potential high-speed rail between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur, Hutchinson said.

He added that for Segamat, when the electric train service becomes operational, it will cut travel time between Johor Bahru and the district to about one-and-a-half hours, potentially making daily commutes feasible,

Current travel time for the 180km between Segamat and Johor Bahru city centre is nearly four hours by the existing train network.

Syed Saddiq hopes that northern Johor could benefit from the special economic zone to avoid widening inequality across the state.

“My hope is that there will be a greater focus on developing northern Johor, if not, this will definitely widen the economic disparity (between the north and south),” he said.

But to do that, analyst Serina Rahman from ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute said that each Johor district would have to find its own unique selling points or enhance existing strengths to stand out.

She added that it remains unclear how niche industries in other parts of Johor will be integrated into the zone’s long-term vision.

“Pontian district and Simpang Renggam (in Kluang) are known for its fisheries and pineapple farms while Batu Pahat (is known) for its nurseries and agriculture (so) how these industries could benefit from the SEZ is the question,” she told CNA.

“Each district is so unique and there is no one-size-fits-all answer,” she said.