Retailers in Singapore seek lower costs and bigger market in Johor Bahru, but face challenges

A hiring ad outside the store stated that it is ready to offer stylists a salary of between RM3,000 and RM5,000, but Matsumoto acknowledged that the firm may have to increase this to be competitive in the Johor market.

“Maybe we’ll have to pay more than that, the figure is still negotiable,” he said.

Epitex’s Tan told CNA that finding skilled manpower to front its retail stores in Singapore and Malaysia has been the company’s “main problem” given that the industry has a high “turnover rate”.

He anticipates that it will be the same for their Johor Bahru stores as well, but is optimistic that the company will be able to offer competitive salary packages given that these outlets are expected to be more profitable than elsewhere in Malaysia.

“I don't think it is a problem for us to actually pay more because Epitex is looking for workers with good quality and also salesmanship. If they are able to explain the products well to our customer with a lot of professionalism, I don't think salary will be an issue,” said Tan.

Beyond frontline and service staff, SRA’s Ernie Koh acknowledged that Johor Bahru has a talent brain drain especially for personnel in middle management.

He added that in terms of hiring foreign workers, Malaysia also has a quota system and firms need to apply with the Human Resources Ministry before they can do so.

Malaysia has a foreign worker quota set at 2.5 million people in total, and the services sector of which retail is part of, has a fixed ceiling at 15 per cent of this total.

Hence, Koh said that companies looking to set up shop in Johor may have to deploy one or two of their middle management staff from Singapore, while juggling the difficulty of hiring lower-level workers in Malaysia, he said.

“But it can be managed.”

He added that some of his member companies are also concerned with bureaucracies and red tape - additional administrative lag which may delay the opening of stores, and that expectations need to be managed.

“Hopefully our more mature member retailers with experience can help the other members,” said Koh, who cited companies like Mothercare and FJ Benjamin as those who have experience expanding operations from Singapore into Johor Bahru.

Another issue that has surfaced among retailers is the concern that their business may not survive in the long term, given that there are some malls in Johor Bahru which have failed to garner footfall and sustain visitors.

Shopping centres like Capital City Mall, Danga City Mall and JB Waterfront Mall have all failed to thrive and the latter two are now derelict, abandoned buildings.