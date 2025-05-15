‘Don’t know what to do’: Johor Bahru’s heritage businesses near RTS station grapple with rising rents, inflation

The flipside of its success, however, is rising rentals that have forced some heritage businesses out in recent years as land costs surge near the central business district.

For instance, Salahuddin Bakery, an old-school Indian-Muslim confectionery that has operated for 86 years along Jalan Dhoby, was forced to relocate last October to the suburb of Bandar Baru Uda, about 20 minutes away by car.

The bakery is best-known for its curry puffs, samosas and rectangular bread loaves browned to perfection in a large wood-fire oven.

Its fourth-generation owner Rahim Khan told CNA that the primary reason for the move was because the shophouse at Jalan Dhoby was bought by an investor, and the new landlord doubled the asking rent from RM4,000 (US$945) to RM8,000 a month.

“The reason given by the new owner (of the shophouse) was that this was the current market price,” said Khan.

“I was stunned and did not know what to do,” said the 37-year-old, who took over the business after his father died in March 2023.

“I felt quite nostalgic and sad because I grew up there until I was 36 years old.”