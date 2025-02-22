Integrated development at Johor’s RTS Link station could spawn similar projects along new rapid transit lines: Analysts

SINGAPORE/JOHOR BAHRU: More integrated developments could sprout in densely populated areas of Johor Bahru like Mount Austin and Tebrau, in the wake of news that a mixed-use development would be built next to the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link’s Bukit Chagar station.

Such projects could be as successful as the ones in Kuala Lumpur and Singapore’s heartlands, but local authorities should ensure retail rentals do not rise beyond the reach of smaller mom-and-pop businesses, analysts say.

Their comments follow Malaysia transport minister Anthony Loke's announcement this month that a US$582 million mixed-use development would be built adjacent to the RTS Link’s Bukit Chagar station.

The 1.71-hectare (17,100 sq m) project will feature apartments, a shopping mall and car park. It will be integrated with Johor Bahru’s immigration complex and be built over about eight years.

The Bukit Chagar integrated development could spawn similar projects co-located with other transport services in Johor Bahru such as the future bus-tram network called autonomous rail rapid transit (ART), and create more economic opportunities, observers said.

“As Johor continues to evolve, you can’t rule out that (the state) will be embracing an (integrated) model which has worked extremely well in neighbouring Singapore,” said Imran Qureshi, a marketing director at ERA Realty Network in Singapore.