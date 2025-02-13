Malaysia government picks bus-tram network over light rail transit system for southern Johor: Transport minister

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian federal government has decided on a public bus-tram network to ease congestion in southern Johor, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Thursday (Feb 13).

His confirmation ends speculation over whether the government would proceed with an elevated system of bus-trams called autonomous rail rapid transit (ART), or a light rail transit (LRT) system to resolve southern Johor’s public transportation woes.

“The direction for Johor Bahru today is to proceed with the elevated ART system,” said Loke at a media conference after the signing of an agreement to build an integrated mixed-use property linked to Bukit Chagar station of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

“It has viaducts and specified lanes … a bus-rail concept that is more flexible than the LRT. (Going with the ART) is also what was requested by the Johor state government,” Loke added.

He explained that his ministry submitted a proposal last December for the elevated ART system to be built in southern Johor.

The Cabinet agreed and decided to task the public-private partnership unit (UKAS) under the Prime Minister’s Department to call for tender proposals, he said.

Asked why the government decided not to go with an LRT system as seen in the Klang Valley and Penang, Loke said an ART system could be built in a shorter time – a key consideration, as the RTS Link is set to begin service in end-2026.

“The LRT takes many years to build, five to seven years at the earliest. The ART is simpler and can be built faster,” he said.

“I also spoke to the Johor chief minister (Onn Hafiz Ghazi) this morning and it is his wish that the elevated ART be built because it’s quicker,” he added.