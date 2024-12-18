VEP still not fully enforced, Singapore drivers have ‘nothing to worry’ about for now: Malaysia's transport minister

JOHOR BAHRU: Singapore drivers who have not installed Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) tags onto their vehicles will continue to receive warning notices instead of being fined, Malaysia Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Wednesday (Dec 18), confirming that the government was still not yet fully enforcing the VEP scheme on foreign motorists.

Loke was responding to a question from CNA on whether action against Singapore motorists with unpaid traffic fines will be taken from Jan 1, 2025, as previously announced by Malaysia’s Road Transport Department (JPJ).

“We have not announced the (full) implementation (of VEP enforcement) yet … Any further enforcement will be communicated and will be announced. So nothing to worry for the drivers,” he said on the sidelines of an event in Kuala Lumpur.

Loke added that at present, drivers who have not applied for the VEP will continue to be issued warning notices, but cautioned that this is a temporary arrangement.

“We are giving notices to drivers who have yet to apply for the VEP, but that is for the time-being. That is still the case right now,” Loke said while urging drivers to complete their registration for the VEP.